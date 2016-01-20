JWB Exclusive: Karishma Tanna Talks About Body Shaming At amanté Launch

Our beautiful and pink Jaipur is getting modern by the day, and we couldn’t be happier! To add more pinkness and charm to the city, we bring you a surprise that might make you “un-hook” your seat belts, strap on the wallets, and push-up your spirits.

The team JWB visited the opening of Jaipur’s first, and India’s second amanté store at the World Trade Park. amanté is a premium international lingerie brand, adding confidence, glamour, and sensuality to every modern woman’s wardrobe. The brand is available in Sri Lanka, India, and is now making its way to other Asian countries as well.

Our bloggers have had a thing for amanté for a while now, and it must be destiny that we got to check out the exclusive stuff before the store was inaugurated by Bigg Boss fame Karishma Tanna.

I was struck by their Moonstruck collection. We surveyed, felt the soft, smooth fabric. I was, visibly to the photographer, smitten by the lacy seamless Enigma line. The simple, black, single strapped bra had also caught my attention there.

Karishma launched the lingerie store and we had our queries prepared.

JWB: Hello Karishma!

Karishma: Hello!

JWB: Most women considering themselves ‘out of shape’ or ‘not sexy enough’. And, needless to say, body shaming is another reason. How can they be more confident in their own skin?

Karishma: I personally feel, and not because I’m a celebrity, that a woman should be confident in her own skin no matter what her weight is! She doesn’t have to live up to the society’s norms of a perfect figure pushed up on her.

JWB: That’s a beautiful answer. Tell us, if you have to pick your perfect bra here, which one would you pick?

Karishma: The grey one from the Moonstruck collection.

After a brief chat with Karishma, and a quick selfie, we moved on to talk to the store’s Head of Marketing, Smita.

JWB: Hi Smita! Tell us a little about amanté.

Smita: I’d say amanté is all about comfort, at the same time, it is sexy.

JWB: How does a woman know what bra is right for her?

Smita: Do you know that 8 out of 10 women wear the wrong bra? Yes, that’s an actual number. Bands that ride up too high and breasts that spill are a problem that many women face. The very first step to wearing perfectly fitting lingerie that accentuates and flatters your figure is getting fitted by a lingerie expert and wearing styles that suit your body type and outfit. Ladies, don’t forget, you can get fitted right here at amanté and shop a wide range of styles and silhouettes.

JWB: What type of lingerie is a must have for every woman?

Smita: Some of the lingerie must-haves are “a push-up bra”, a “full cover” bra, a “demi cup bra”, a “thong”, a “hipster brief”, a “seamless panty”. I especially recommend a multiway bra that can be worn in six different ways and is super stylish with the satin trim.

That sounds brilliant! Women of Jaipur, you’re in luck. amanté is its happy-go-lucky self and is showering the Jaipur girls with some lovely offers at its brand new store.

Every woman who gets fitted gets a free gift pack from amanté.

Get a voucher of Rs. 500 free with every purchase of Rs. 2,000 and more.



