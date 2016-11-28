JWB Gets Fitness Inspiration From Their New MCM, Alii Muhammad

Hey, guys! So today, I am going to introduce you to a person I see almost every day at university. Yes, he’s my classmate. Anyway, his name is Alii Muhammad. Even the girls at the JWB office have been swooning over him. You’re in a for a surprise, people. *Smirks*

Alii has had an inspiring fitness journey and now he’s working on becoming a social influencer. At just 22 years of age, he’s already become a well-known name in the UAE as a model. Here’s something you should know about him. He’s the brand ambassador for the Louis Vuitton showroom at the Dubai Mall. Crazy, right?!

Despite all his amazing achievements, Alii is extremely humble and sweet. So, ladies and gentlemen, sit back and get ready to meet your new #MCM.

What was your childhood like?

My childhood, I’d say, inspired me to get to where I am today. Had a broken car, now Mercedes sponsors my cars. I was always a little chubby. Not the best of my childhood, but my mother did the best she could for me. It was like there was something missing but I never realized it.

What was the breaking point for you when you decided that you wanted to become fit?

Okay, so when I was 18, I lost my appetite. Soon, my appetite started coming back with lots of junk food. Fast food every day, ice creams, pizza, you name it and therefore, I gained weight like there was no tomorrow. So, I knew I was gaining weight, but I was living in denial. Then one fine day, I was changing my T-shirt, and I saw myself in the mirror. I told myself that I had to stop because I was going out of control. When I looked at my reflection, I got scared, and it was like a reality check for me. That was the day that I reflected on myself and realized that I wasn’t comfortable being at that place and I knew that I wanted to lose all the weight that I had gained.

What changes have you noticed within yourself since then?

I’m definitely more confident. I know what I want, and I know that I’ll get what I want once I put my head into it. Um, so, confident, driven, charged up, inspired, hungry to achieve more. I’m more convinced that dreams come true because I had a goal to lose 20 kgs in 4 months and I achieved it. That made me realize that you can achieve anything if you put your mind to.

How did you achieve body positivity?

I’ve learned to accept. Not just with fitness but with everything. Wherever I am, in whatever situation, I tell myself that ‘Learn to let go and accept yourself for who you are and what you do.’ If there’s something I can’t do, I learn to accept it. So with my body image, I had to first accept myself as being overweight and then I started to see results. If someone lives in denial, there’s no scope for progression.

What was your schedule like when you started working out?

I started working out in 2014, before that I had a 2-year gap, so my life was a pause because I wasn’t studying or working. So I had a goal to achieve before Ramadan. I had a total of 4 months to lose weight before Ramadan. There’s a football tournament I have every Ramadan, and I wanted to lose 20 kgs of excess fat in that time. So wake up, eat healthy, go to the gym, eat healthily and sleep. I did this on repeat for four months. As for working out, I did not know what machines to use. So I hired a personal trainer for a month, and after that, I had a workout buddy. We would work out for an hour and have different schedules and workouts set for each time we had to go to the gym. I kept a check on my calories and limited them to 1500 daily. I had a cheat meal once a week. Because I was still ill, I also experienced a lot of anxiety while stepping out of the house. But as I got fitter, I started feeling mentally better.

When did you begin your modeling career?

To be honest, it’s a long story. Uh, so as I lost weight, I tried to inspire people on my Instagram. I wasn’t very successful with it. Not many people were interested. So then I started posting pictures of my outfits because now that I look good, I feel good, and now that I feel good, I can dress well. Many people would actually like that a lot more than my fitness journey so I posted pictures and a lot of people told me that I should try out for modeling. I spoke to my family, and they agreed. I’m now exposed to the market and people know me. But that won’t stop me from working harder. It’s not an easy journey, but I want more and more people to know me. I know I’ve been lifted as a model, but I am trying to concentrate on my career as an influencer. I do have plans to walk down the ramp in the future, but I am happy where I am now.

You’re very close to your niece. How does she react to your work even though she’s very young?

My niece is just three. For the age of three, she already knows what social media is, she’s a pro at Snapchat. She knows what’s up, but she’s too young to understand what I do, I guess. But I will mention that from 2012 to 2014, I had fallen really ill, and when my niece was born, she was someone who helped me come out of my illness. She was someone who I would look forward to meeting. She would always spark that happiness in my life. She was a light to the darkness in that phase of my life.

She is adorable guys! I always see her on Alii’s Snapchat stories, and she’s like a little ball of love [insert heart eye emoji]

You’ve made short videos on stuff that Desi kids can relate to. How did you come up with the idea?

To be honest, I didn’t join Instagram on my own. At first, it was just to support a friend who needed that extra follower. I didn’t have amazing content to put up on my Instagram feed. Then, to gain followers, I started doing these tiny skits, but it didn’t get me many followers. So fast forward two years later, Louis Vuitton happened, I gained a lot of following. That was when I thought, ‘I am something now. I have the luxury; I have outfits and inspiration through my fitness journey so let me bring it back.’ So when it happened, not only did the quality get better but I also had a sufficient amount of followers who were keen on tagging their friends if I would ask them on the video. I’ve done the same videos before but this time, I’m older, and I have a bigger audience that can recognize me. I’m planning to do more skits like these. It’s stereotypical, and I guess many Desi/Arab people can enjoy and relate to it.

Oh, oh, do one where you can’t find something and your mom always does!

Louis Vuitton changed many things for you. What’s a regular day at Louis Vuitton like?

So, they are the warmest people I have met. We meet and catch up for a while, and then we go to this exclusive room they have inside the store. Only people who spend huge chunks of cash there will be welcomed in that room. I have the privilege to go into that room and come up with content for them. They recently launched their fragrances, and I was called for the launch. If they have a new event or collection coming up, I go for it and make content out of it to post on my Instagram. My partnership with them is on a barter basis. If there’s anything that will provide me with good exposure in the market, then I’m always down for the cause and not the count.

What would you say the future has in store for you?

I really believe that we create our own future. So, whatever I put my head to tells me what lies ahead for me. So, I want to be really successful. I want people to know me. I want to know more people too. I don’t want it to be a one-way thing. I want to work now and retire by 40. This is one dream I’m chasing. So yeah, the future has what I want it to have.

What projects can we expect from you in the future?

Okay, so I recently got a call from Paul Smith. I have a project with Starbucks coming up. And then probably something with Reebok.

What are your thoughts on getting a university degree?

From day one, I haven’t been very much into academics, and honestly, I don’t know how I made it to year 2. If you look at it, having a degree will serve as a security or a backup plan if you don’t have one. I’m definitely not into the 9-6 job schedule. I want to work for myself for 24 hours a day, but I don’t want to work for someone else.

How are you balancing work with university life?

It’s very difficult. I am slacking a little bit in uni; I’m not gonna lie. I really want to finish university though because it’s my mother’s dream to see me graduate. So I am trying to get sh*t back together in uni. I know I will graduate with everyone else in my class.

Do you have any tips for people who want to become fit?

Um, yes there are many tips but not on how you should do it but more tips to inspire them through saying things. Like for example, ‘Suffer the pain of discipline or suffer the pain of regret.’ By that, I mean if you just started working out, the pain of discipline which is you working out or eating clean despite not wanting to, is much more satisfying than the pain of regret. If you want to lay down on the couch and gain weight because you don’t want to take the initiative to lose weight, you’ll regret it, and it will be much more hurtful. If you believe you can do it, then you can do it. But if you say that you won’t be able to lose weight, you are absolutely right! If that’s how your mentality is, then that’s what you will achieve. It’s just a mental game. If you leave your house to go to the gym, then you’ve already achieved it.

Start. Start now. Start today. Start slow. You're still gonna beat the guy laying on the couch. 👤 A photo posted by Alii Muhammad – Dubai (@aliimuhd) on Aug 15, 2016 at 9:14am PDT

Now for some short questions.

What would your fashion brand be called?

I haven’t thought about it, but I would like my name to be involved in it.

Endless dreams! 👑 ➖ Enjoying the breathtaking view during the sunset with my @lecoqsportif x @partyfine_official shoes! 👟 #Mydubai #topoftheworld 👤 A photo posted by Alii Muhammad – Dubai (@aliimuhd) on Nov 21, 2016 at 10:19am PST

What’s a perfect cheat day meal for you?

During those four months, I was the most disciplined person ever. I ate everything healthily. But let me tell you, my kryptonite is chocolate. Everything to do with chocolate is my weakness. For me, it was my mom’s food like Biryani and a scoop of chocolate ice cream for dessert.

Exercise or extra fries?

Exercise *laughs*

EXTRA FRIES!

Doctor or engineer?

Doctor.

Leg Day or Arm Day?

Arms. Arms. Arms!

Arm Day or Aram Day?

*laughs* I’d take a rest day any day!

Me: What piece of clothing would you wear if:

You’re attending a concert.

Very urban, ripped jeans and a nice half collared shirt. And a right amount of accessories, bracelets, and rings.

What are your thoughts for this outfit? #menwithstyle 👤 A photo posted by Alii Muhammad – Dubai (@aliimuhd) on Nov 11, 2016 at 8:07am PST

Meeting your idol.

Suit up. Wear a nice tuxedo, if possible. The shiniest, cleanest shoes and well-fitted ankle pants. Also, a nice white fitted shirt.

You’re going to the gym.

I like to wear skins and a tank and skins for the legs and shorts and skin fit shoes.

Lastly, you’re attending a fashion show.

I’ll mix it up. My shoes and pants will be urban, and my top half would be classy. So, a nice shirt and a nice blazer with some nice boots and ripped jeans.

Blended a little bit of urban and classic together! Your thoughts!? 👤#streetstyle A photo posted by Alii Muhammad – Dubai (@aliimuhd) on Nov 13, 2016 at 8:45am PST

So that was all from Alii. For now. *wink wink*. Anyway, Alii is planning to start a new YouTube channel soon. So stay tuned for that. You can follow him on Instagram and Snapchat: @aliimuhd .

Picture Courtesy: Arjun Anil