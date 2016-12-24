JWB Hopped On A Seesaw With These Men Who Are Shattering Masculinity Norms

From ache ghar ki ladkiya late night parties nahi karti, to stop crying and man up, haven’t we been very strict with defining roles as per someone’s gender?

Having grown up with my brother who is of my age, it has been extremely difficult for me to fathom the poles apart expectations people had from both of us. To throw light on the nuances of gender equality and help people understand that there’s no fix book and guidelines according to which a man or a woman is supposed to behave. So to further empower our knowledge, we spoke to Prasanna and Burzin from ‘The Seesaw Project’, and it is so great to connect with these guys again.

The Seesaw Project has always surprised us with their cool and striking illustrations, and this time too their new campaign #DontBeAMan hits masculinity straight in the face.

Here’s an excerpt of our conversation.

JWB: Tell us about your first heartbreak. How did the society expect you to handle it like a man, and what did you do disregarding the gender? Did you share your feelings with anyone?

Prasanna: I had my first heartbreak at 22. I considered myself mature enough, not just because I thought I was older, but I was a boy, and I had to harden up and handle the situation normally. It’s like my friends had an unsaid rule – we never spoke of breakups. But I wanted to share my pain with others. I wanted to break this silence. But no one bothered to hear me out. It took me a while, but I was back to normal.

Well, well, Burzin didn’t have much to contribute, and we couldn’t have been happier hearing that he married the girl he had first fallen in love with.

*Awwwww*

JWB: Do you have any hobby/passion that is not considered manly?

Prasanna: I love cleaning my house, and I make amazing dosas. It’s bizarre that I’ve been told to get married because I make my own food. It seriously annoys me.

Burzin: Though I don’t understand why, I guess, watching ballet would qualify in something that the world wouldn’t consider quite manly. Although, it’s important for people to understand that beyond the silken shoes and smiling faces, it is a sport that is as mentally and physically demanding as any ‘manly’ sport.

JWB: In your opinion, how do you think we can make the environment in gyms more gender inclusive?

Prasanna: Since I’ve never been to a gym my entire life, I can’t really comment on this. But I guess, if gyms start talking about fitness rather than masculinity, it’ll help to bridge that gap.

Burzin: I guess if gyms pursue being healthy as opposed to ‘kitna bench press kiya?’ it’ll be a step in the right direction. Also, irrespective of the clientele, make sure the ratio of male/female instructors is as balanced as possible.

JWB: What is your favorite household chore?

Prasanna: I absolutely love cooking.

Burzin: It might sound strange, but I love ironing clothes. It’s sometimes almost therapeutic. Haha!

JWB: How would you explain to a masculine boss that you need a parenting break to be with your child?

Prasanna: I believe the childcare will be as much my responsibility as my wife’s. If my manager doesn’t understand that, I will start bringing my child to work. Only so that he understands how important it is for dads to share the responsibility with their spouses.

Hear up boys!

Burzin: Raising children is a shared responsibility which is why I need this break. From the children’s perspective as well, it’s important that they see their mom and dad as equal players in the team. And this time, it’s dad’s turn to open the batting.

JWB: What makes you cry?

Prasanna: Anything that hurts me makes me cry. (Irrespective of the stereotype that men don’t cry!)

Burzin: Losing someone I care about would make me cry.

JWB: Talk about the pressure of ambitions in a man’s life?

Prasanna: The pressures experienced by both genders start at a very young age in our country. From performing well at school, to being more mannered than next door Sharma ji’s kids, we are generally asked to become who we are not.

Men are mostly judged by their good grades in academics and sports, high-paying jobs, expensive cars, and fancy apartments – mainly which are measures of financial success. The similar pattern is followed for women where they constantly face the pressure to look and behave a certain way.

I fail to understand why can’t a man’s measure of success be parenting, or sharing responsibilities at home, and a woman’s measure of success be career growth?

Not having the similar views, Burzin said, “I think ambition pushes you to constantly challenge and reinvent yourself. So it’s a good thing. As for the pressure, there’s always going to be some kind of pressure, isn’t there? And it works the same way for both women and men.”

JWB: What can be changed in our parenting approach – the way we raise our boys in a typical Indian household?

Prasanna: Firstly, they should stop treating them like a different gender. Right from selecting their toys, the way we want them to behave, dividing the domestic chores, and later their career choices.

Sons also need to be taught about the biological differences at an early stage itself, especially in India.

Burzin who’s no expert on parenting as he says had similar views to that of Prasaana. He said, “The primary concern should be to raise both kids the same way. Avoid stereotypical pitfalls – blue vs. pink, football vs. fairies, shorts vs. jeans. Provide kids with unbiased experiences and opportunities, and let them figure what works for them.”

If your little boy prefers cooking to cricket, that’s fine. Top chefs make as much as top cricketers. And in this case, they don’t even have to retire by 35.

JWB: What fetishes of masculinity do you find a total bullshit?

Prasanna: The list is long. But to name a few, I would say:

A man is the one who selects his bride, A man should have a great body, A man should be the primary breadwinner, A man should surely know how to ride a bike or drive and much more.

Burzin: Knowing how much horsepower does the new Ferrari have? Biceps kabhi banaega? Are some of the many masculinity stereotypes.

JWB: What is your ‘DontBeAMan’ New Year Resolution?

Prasanna: My #DontBeAMan NY resolution is to change the meaning of being manly through the SeesawProject.

Burzin: My NY resolution would be to acknowledge that the best person to do a man’s job, may not necessarily be a man always.

This wonderful conversation with these two men brought to life my favorite quote by Rumi, “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and right-doing there is a field.

I’ll meet you there.”