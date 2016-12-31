Saturday, December 31 2016, 04:52:28
JWB Invites You To Unlock These Clocks & Predict Your Future In 2017
- JWB Post
- December 31, 2016
Before you scrabble your wants and wishes for 2017 on the wall next to your bed, read this.
Team JWB is full of many quirky characters and you have met almost all of us. Together we are everything from a writer to entertainer and even astrologer. If you think moon morphing is a talent mastered only by the sea animals, we, at JWB, know the art of cracking you up with our star and galaxy stories.
Check out wish-boxes below. In order to see what’s in store for you in 2017, select any picture and click on it!
Enjoyed it? What did your fortune say? Tell us in the comments below!
Was this article empowering?
- 0
- 0