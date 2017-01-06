JWB Is Swooning Over Designer Prabal Gurung’s Spring 2017 Collection

Dressing up Kate Middleton, Michelle Obama and Oprah among other prominent women, Designer Prabal Gurung has made it big in a short span of time. Raised in Kathmandu, Gurung has worked in Delhi and Mumbai before he moved to New York to become one of the most visible faces in International fashion.

For the first time in his eight years, Gurung brought his designer line to India at Mumbai’s Le Mill fashion concept store last September.

Gurung who has a proclivity for fussy furs, trailing scarves, embellishments, solid colors and monochrome patterns, mixes a sporty attitude with unabashed glamor in his couture line.

Having a strong opinion on feminism and its treatment in our country, Gurung called his Spring 2017 India collection- ‘modern feminism.’

Explaining his designer line, Gurung said, “There’s a misconception that feminism in a traditional sense means that you have to hate men or be more like them. You don’t. A woman’s greatest strength comes from embracing her femininity and being unafraid of the way she is. I call it ‘modern feminism’ because I want it to become obvious that, as a woman today, you have a choice—and having a choice, a voice, a vote is the most important thing.”

Not just international celebrities, Prabal Gurung is one of the favorite designers of our Bollywood divas like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Here’s a sneak peak into some of his Spring 2017 collection:

Fussy furs with monochrome are largely seen in his collection of Spring 2017.

This outfit with monotones accessorized with a trailing fur scarf sets the right mood for the upcoming Spring.

Gurung has a penchant for knitted sweaters with intricate designing details.

Apart from monochrome, Gurung’s love for multiple patterns is quite evident in his collection.

Check out for more of his designer collection here.