JWB Lends An Ear To The IITians Who Are Teaching The Visually Impaired Through Audio Books

Growing up in the age of startups, it is great to see youngsters breaking through the mundane culture of joining MNCs and coming up with crazy ideas.

One such beautiful startup is Project Awaaz. A social venture co-founded by engineering students of IIT-Bombay, Rishabh Bohra and Ishan Rakshit, Project Awaaz creates audio books for visually impaired students. For this venture, they crowdsource content from volunteers across the country.

In a hearty conversation with JWB, Ishan shared with us his emotions and aspirations with Project Awaaz while giving us a sneak peak in his life beyond work.

JWB: How was the idea of Project Awaaz born?

Ishan: Rishabh and I were working on Kibo – an online platform lying in the intersection of cause marketing and social media. During one project, we got in touch with the National Association for the Blind (NAB) and understood how 15 million visually impaired Indians are suffering due to the lack of availability and accessibility of the entire world’s literature. We had talked to many people, including some of our visually impaired friends that made us decide to help them with the simple idea of crowd-sourcing.

JWB: What are the biggest challenges you have faced in this project?

Ishan: I must say that most of our biggest challenges have helped us improve Project Awaaz. One major hurdle was acceptability of the end product – which would be audio recordings from multiple “storytellers” stitched together. Also, the delivery channels were rigid and there was no smooth way to reach out to all the visually impaired population of India.

JWB: Any personal encounter with a blind person that gave you the idea to pursue Project Awaaz?

Ishan: Many personal encounters have strengthened our belief in Awaaz – a major one being our interaction with Krishnakanth Mane, founder of Digital Freedom Foundation and a computer engineer himself! He has been very supportive of the idea in its formative stages and has inspired us throughout. With his guidance, we are getting an idea of the final consumers’ perspective that we had no access to otherwise.

JWB: Explain the process of becoming a volunteer with Project Awaaz

Ishan: Anyone can write to us in order to become a volunteer. Alternatively, he/she can directly start recording any literary content he/she likes here. For starters, there are poems provided by us on the website in 6 different languages for all those interested.

JWB: What favorite story or book of yours would you want to lend your voice to?

Ishan: I have recently read Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari. It’s an interesting read but can be a long one to record, he laughed! So my pick would be Jonathan Livingston Seagull – written by Richard Bach. It is a beautiful fable about a seagull learning about life and flight, and a homily on self-perfection.

JWB: What list of classics have you already recorded?

Ishan: Most of what I have recorded are just primary school level poems. This year, I have more ambitious plans for sure, he added.

JWB: Do you sometimes personally go and meet blind children and understand their struggles and take their feedback?

Ishan: We make sure we pay frequent visits to both the blind schools we are currently working with. All their constructive feedback has been incorporated in the way we run Project Awaaz. We’re planning to create a more concrete direct feedback channel between the people who record and the people who listen to the recordings.

JWB: How do you see Project Awaaz expanding in 2017?

Ishan: We have been trying to introduce a lot of things with Project Awaaz this year. With Awaaz clubs being set up in different schools, it will provide a consistent source of audio recordings. So, this year we expect to have a large volunteer program with a good amount of participation coming from people speaking vernacular languages and not just English and Hindi. Also, we have plans in place to make the recording process seamless through an app.

After the heavy, informative discussion we had, I thought its time to know some fun side of the engineers. Well, I asked-

JWB: In which actor’s voice would you announce:

a) Your marriage – Morgan Freeman

b) Your employment at your dream company – Heath Ledger

c) Your hangover – Nana Patekar

d) Free pass to Tomorrowland – Amitabh Bachchan

JWB: Tell us about your family members who helped you in this Project?

Ishan: The family has been supportive of the idea from the beginning. My parents were among the first volunteers at Project Awaaz and that made me really glad and proud!

JWB: Just out of curiosity, I want to ask you why there isn’t a girl in your team.

Ishan: It’s a very good question. I am still waiting for a girl to contact us and join the team!

So girls and boys too, who wish to connect and help Project Awaaz grow in their noble cause, you can write at ishan@projectawaaz.org / ishanrakshit@gmail.com