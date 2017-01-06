JWB Remembers The Legendary Actor Om Puri Who Passed Away At 66.

I sit here to write this article, and I think just like everyone else, I’m going to take some time to let this sink in. The legendary actor Om Puri passed away this morning.

Om Puri returned home from a shoot last evening. His doorbell wasn’t answered Friday morning, post which, his driver raised an alarm.

His good friend, Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit later confirmed the sad news of his demise on Twitter.

Om Puri was 66, and shall always be remembered by means of his brilliant work in films like Chachi 420, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Hera Pheri, Malamaal Weekly, and many more.

Here are some things he said to JWB during a visit to Jaipur:

“As far as the film industry is concerned, women nowadays are portrayed in a very bad light, and a very undignified manner. The cinema of 50s and 60s presented actresses like Vijayanti Mala, Meena Kumari, Nutan, etc. in a very graceful manner. ‘Sharm’ and ‘Haya’ made those women seem elegant. Present actresses don’t even blush anymore! Plus, there is no romance. Films, dialogues, looks and songs today lack elements of romanticism, but sadly this is the kind of cinema which is being promoted by the Indian population.”

“Women have no doubt become more courageous. Circumstances have forced them to become tough.”

