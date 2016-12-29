JWB Reminisces 2016 Through The Lens Of These 10 Photographers

Being a photographer is not easy. Photography involves science, art, mathematics, and most importantly, the vision of the photographer.

From capturing emotions to breaking societal stereotypes, there were many photographers who changed our perspective through their lens.

Here’s a list of 10 notable photographers whose stories JWB captured in 2016:

#1

Alexandra Sophie

Alexandra’s work is every woman’s dream. Her art shows bare skinned women lying in the buttercup and poppy fields. Green grass adorned with tiny yellow and red flowers. Some of her muses prefer soaking in the sunlight, standing tall with the sunflower crops, surrounded by bees playing around them, tingling their hair.

#2

Mikael Theimer

Montreal-based photographer, Mikael won a trillion hearts on the Internet through his utterly cute and drool-worthy photo series capturing his camera-shy girlfriend.

#3

Shovona Karmakar

This amazing girl had to go through a lot and faced racism all because of her looks. But, Shovona Karmakar took it all in her stride and went on to become a phenomenal photographer and is now shutting the racists through her photography.

#4

Shivaraju BS aka Cop Shiva

Bangalore-based Shivaraju BS (aka Cop Shiva) is a perfect example of a person who nurtured his dreams with open eyes and followed his passion against all the odds. Leaving his post as a constable in Karnataka Police Department, in 2010, Shivaraju became a full-time Photographer, and his works are being displayed in Gallery Sumukha (Bangalore) and Art Heritage Gallery (New DelhiThe beauty of his photography lies in the way he captures the everyday lives of common people through his lens.

#5

Roshini Kumar

Bangalore-based fashion and fine art photographer, Roshini has done a series of powerful photo campaigns to protest against the societal stereotypes which are a movement in themselves.

#6

Kaavya Rajesh & Rajesh Ramakrishnan

The father-daughter duo loved to click photos together and started a project called ‘My Daughter Is Precious’ where they take pictures of fathers with their daughters and give them a Polaroid as a memory. 14-year-old Kaavya Rajesh and her father Rajesh Ramakrishnan are raising money for educating girls with an NGO called Nanhi Kali.

#7

Jay Weinstein

Photographer Jay Weinstein took up this amazing project called, ‘So I Asked Them To Smile‘ and experimented it on people around India by asking them to smile for his camera.

#8

Sudhir Kasliwal

A fifth generation jeweler, carrying on the legacy of the prestigious Gem Palace of Jaipur, an impassioned photographer, a vintage car enthusiast, and a wanderer, Sudhir Kasliwal, is a dapper personality that adorns all these titles with pride and delight. In his words, “No doubt, I am 100% a jeweler. But, photography is my passion.”

#9

Jagriti Marwaha

Jagrati is a Gurgaon-based art Photographer who compiles portraits adorned with flowers. She not only captures women’s beauty in the most picturesque way but also writes poems for them.

#10

Padmaja Gungun

Padmaja is a photographer, a filmmaker, a theater artist, a writer, and most of all, a traveler. So much so, that she nests in the in the pahadi villages for almost half a year, every year. She has taken many extraordinary leaps of faith in her life – making blind children see the world around them through camera lenses, being just one of them.

