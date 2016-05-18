JWB Runs Into Natasha Noel – The Yogini Who Poses On The Streets

It’s funny how a random whim can turn out to be a fantastic connection!

It was just the other day when I was stalking the Instagram account of a stranger called Natasha Noel. The next day, I saw her getting published in effing ELLE magazine!

Natasha Noel from Mumbai is a self-taught Yogini. She is that girl-next-door whom you find cute. But wait, her curved smile has more in store. She might be hiding a secret from you and the other aunties in the neighbourhood.

The secret like how much she loves hanging around their windows….

Balancing a pose on a society’s hottie’s bike….

And, standing on one leg on the roof edge.

“What? But you are a girl, for God’s sake. Behave like one.”

“You don’t have to perform stunts. What if you scratch your elbows and knees. It takes years to get rid of the marks. Don’t you want to get married?”

Natasha’s response? *Rolls her eyes and keeps Yoga-posing on the streets*

By attempting a bit of magic (and, poking her on FB messenger), I was able to get this girl on board for our readers.

Answering a series of e-mail interview questions, here’s Natasha – the Yogini – for you:

What inspired you to practice Yoga in the era of high-tech Gyms?

”Instagram. No jokes. I was a professional dancer for five years, and I got a severe knee injury after which the doctor gave me two options to choose from – walk or dance. Obviously, I had to leave my first love with no questions asked. To find solace, I got into photography but in vain. At this time, I didn’t do any physical activity because it would strain my knee. Apart from this, I was going for physiotherapy to get rid of the pain. All in all, I was bored to death.

So, I downloaded Instagram, and there I saw these beautiful other Yoginis from all over the world who use their bodies to create magic. And THAT inspired me. I immediately bought yoga books, understood the philosophy of it, and I physically learnt the asanas through Instagram, YouTube, and various Iyengar books. Through practice, I eventually realized how my knee began to get better.”

How do you choose to define Yoga – “yoga as spiritual practice” OR “yoga as body shaper”?

“There are various definitions. According to Maharishi Patanjali, Yoga is Samadhi (a state of intense concentration achieved through meditation). In Yoga, Samadhi is regarded as the final stage, at which union with the divine is reached (before or after death).

But, I chose to define Yoga as an inward journey that unites the body, soul and mind. Physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually you are working on yourself to understand and better yourself. To know your weaknesses, understand and accept them. It’s to love yourself, wholeheartedly with all the imperfections and flaws. To become friends with your inner monster and not hate yourself instead. To move the mind from negative to positive. Yoga encompasses everything. It helps your body, mind, emotions and soul become stronger. Yoga heals.”

How did you come up with the idea of posing at public places? It’s so cool!

“Thanks, I observed these Westerns Yoginis and Yogis do it. Inspired, I trained myself. Meanwhile, I realized why nobody from the East was encashing on such an excellent concept!”

How do you handle the stares while posing on the streets?

”I’ve been lucky. If ever I’m doing an outdoor shoot, the photographer would always help me. Otherwise, I am always aware and very conscious of my surroundings.”

When you post pictures online, do you face online hatred from trolls?

“Yes, sometimes. One such comment was “lick my armpits” (yes, I’ve gotten that recently itself). Often, I would immediately hit “block” and delete that user from my account. Generally, I reply. Don’t ask what I write, please! *laughs*

At times it gets vulgar. Like the other day, this guy wrote in the comments section – “This is such a good position to fuck” – describing how he would like to slide his tongue on my inner thighs. My reply? “Sure, maybe we could. But before that, maybe I can rip your heart out, skin you alive and then lick your blood from my hands, how does that work?””

Did you ever face body-shaming?

“Initially from myself. I am my worst critic. But, I do get occasional “You’re fat”, “You have huge thighs”, “You’re too muscular”, “You look like a man” one-liners.

People talk and criticize you because that’s what they do the best to shove their opinions down people’s throat. To be honest, I have stopped reacting to them. For me, they are nothing but useless noises.”

What inspires you every day?

“A lot of people inspire me. But two women make me believe in myself more than ever. (Even though I have never physically met them) The first female is Kino Macgregor, who forced me fall in love with the Ashtanga vinyasa yoga. The second woman is Tamara Levinson-Campos, better known as Cuchira on Instagram, inspires me to Yogance (she created it, a mixture of yoga and dance!) She is that crazy BeYOUtiful woman who goes around and tells women that they are pretty badass with all their quirks.”

You are not a size-zero, instead, a beautiful woman who loves her curves. How proud are you of yourself?

“Haha! Thankfully, I am no more that girl who wants to be a size-zero. I certainly got over the phase where I thought ribs showing body is sexy, and stick-like legs and thigh-gap legs are ultra-sexy. I remember starving myself to look “pretty”. Phew!

Today, however, I want to be just healthy no matter what my size is. I look at it this way; I’m blessed with the body I have, and all I can do now is take care of it. To love and nurture it and make it as healthy as I can.”

You look great. Do you follow any particular diet? If not, how big a Foodie you are?

*laughs* “I wish I followed a special diet but no, I don’t. I am a vegetarian. Also, because I’m a strong believer in ahimsa. I take quality carbs, protein, and fruits.

Otherwise, I am a complete foodie. If given a choice, I would live on pizza and chocolate the whole day. Just the other day, I had two large pizzas on two consecutive days.”

They say Yoga shows a slow but positive result when it comes to losing weight. How true is that?

“I don’t know much about losing weight, but it most definitely makes you stronger. Also, it ultimately depends on what form of yoga you are doing.”

As an Instructor, how do you see your students transforming?

“I see transformations happening around me all the time. One of my students told me about her goal – to do an upward bow posture (Urdhva Dhanaurasana). Starting next day, we worked for three months at a stretch to strengthen her arms, legs along with body flexibility. The victory day finally came when she lifted herself off the floor! While she jumped back with excitement, I teared up in her happiness.”

What is that one fear/limitation Yoga has helped you overcome?

“Oh, there are so many of them! I think the biggest of them all has always been my insecurity that I am not good enough. Earlier, I was full of self-doubt; I was so shy and scared to talk to people around me. Yoga changed everything. I have come a long way.”

How is the modelling world treating you?

“I love posing; you know it already!” *giggles*

How fashionable Yoga styling can be?

“I guess it is. Well, I live in my yoga pants, and if given the option I would roam around in my sports bras! Wearing what you’re comfortable with and whatever makes you feel like a goddess, is what you should wear. My yoga clothes do!”

If you were to live in one Yoga pose, what would it be?

“Hunumanasna – the Monkey Pose! It’s my zodiac animal, as well.”

In the age of Yoga (male) gurus, how are you planning to make yourself stand apart as a Yogini?

“I will keep doing it my way! Breaking all the stereotypes, one posture at a time.”