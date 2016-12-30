JWB Smart-Chats With Advocate Ginny Rautray About Intellectual Property

Did you know that there are days such as the World Intellectual Property Day? Wait, do you know what Intellectual Property is?

This day was established by World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) to raise awareness on the subject of patents, copyright, trademarks, and designs and their impacts on daily life. It celebrates the creativity and the contribution made by creators and innovators to the development of societies all over the world.

To commemorate the World Intellectual Property Day we had an email interview with the esteemed Advocate Ginny Rautray, the Managing Partner of Rautray & Co.

Ginny has gained a fierce reputation as an arguing counsel in commercial and corporate law before the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts in India. Her vast area of practice includes handling cases pertaining to civil and commercial litigation, corporate law, dispute resolution, consumer law, competition law and many others.

She is also serving as the Chairperson of the committee set up by a major Indian Computer Systems company to investigate sexual harassment against women at the workplaces.

For all the people (including me! Shhh…) *winks* who doesn’t know much about Intellectual Property and its Rights, Ginny gave us a little sneak-peak into the world of Intellectual Property.

Q. In layman’s term, how would you define Intellectual Property?

Ginny: Intellectual Property is a creative product of human mind such as original work of art, literature, invention, design, etc. which is in a tangible form for public or commercial use.

Q. What is the difference between a Copyright and a Patent?

Ginny: Copyright is a bundle of rights and a right given to the creators of original literary, musical, dramatic, cinematography or artistic works. A patent, on the other hand, is a novel product or process involving an inventive step capable of industrial application. A computer programme per se is not patentable but can be protected by copyright if it falls within the meaning of literary works.

Q. How is a Design different from Trademark?

Ginny: A trademark means a mark capable of being represented graphically and capable of distinguishing the goods and services of one person from those of others. A mark includes a word, letter, signature, name, device, label, combination of colour, or number put on a product which would associate with a manufacturer or producer. Whereas, a “design” is merely a feature of shape, pattern, configuration, ornament or composition of lines or colours applied to an article to make it attractive and appealing to the eyes of the consumer.

The fundamental difference between the two is that the former identifies the manufacturer or producer of the product, and the latter appeals to the eye of the consumer or purchaser of a product. A trademark can be a combination of letters, numbers, colours, drawing, or three-dimensional shapes and size.

Q. Under which authorities can the Intellectual Property be registered in India? Also, explain the procedure of how a person/company can initiate the registration process?

Ginny: It comes under the Controller of Patents, Registrar of Trademark and Copyright.

For registration of Copyright, the author should file a separate application for each work, and pay the prescribed registration fee. The author should also provide the full statement of particulars.

For the registration of a patent, the applicant must fill up Form 1 along with the provisional or complete specifications and file it along with the prescribed fee. There are different types of patent applications, such as an ordinary application, convention application, PCT application, patent of addition and divisional application.

For registering a trademark, the applicant may file a single or multi-class application with the trademark Registrar office. The application can also be submitted online through e-filing.

Q. How long does it take to obtain registration for copyright, trademark, design, and patent?

Ginny: Although, the application receipt of filing a trademark application is issued within a few weeks, the issuance of the certification of registration may take up to 16-18 months.

For Copyright, the registration process may take 2 to 3 months.

The grant of the patent can take approximately 3 to 5 years.

Registering of design generally takes up to 4 to 6 months.

Q. How to deal with an unconscious infringement of the Intellectual Property Rights of others? What is the penalty?

Ginny: The Unconscious usage or ignorance of protected Copyright or design is not a defense to infringement and therefore the author or owner can initiate the infringement proceedings and claim the damages. However, in the case of a trademark, it is open for a defendant to argue their honest concurrent use of a trademark.

Q. Can Start-up Ideas obtain Intellectual Property Rights?

Ginny: Ideas are not protectable under the Statute except if they are expressed in a tangible form.

Informative, isn’t it?

Thanks to Ginny Rautray I am now ‘Intellectual Property-ly literate‘, and won’t go blank the next time, our lady boss Ana comes up to me and says that it’s World’s Intellectual Property Day. Yay!

This article was first published on April 26, 2016.