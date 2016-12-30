JWB Whips Up A New Year Breakfast With 18 Y.O. Chef, Vedant Bahri

Here are more things to do this New Year. All of it involves food, because why not? So, I spoke to a young chef who goes by the name of Vedant Bahri. You remember him, don’t cha? *Plays Don’t Cha in the background, lol* Vedant is now a student at Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne. And believe me, he’s living the life we all want.

“Switzerland is absolutely amazing, I live in a small town near Geneva called Lausanne. The food at my uni is probably the best ever, as gourmet and fancy as it gets. Most of our chefs are French, so we get to sample some of the best French pastries and desserts. In fact, I had a Croissant tasting as a part of a class, in which we sampled and identified sources of 13 different croissants!”

Switch majors with me, please.

Anyway, here’s what he and I spoke about. Get ready to have growling tummies by the end of this. Don’t say I didn’t warn ya. *smirks*

First of all, what are your 3 cooking resolutions for 2017?

1) Try to use more veggies in my food.

2) Become a pro at making macarons.

3) Cook more of slow cooked foods.

And what healthy cooking habits should chefs attain in the new year in your opinion?

The most obvious one I can think of is to use lesser oil. It is often unnecessary.

Moving on, what ingredients do you think we should rediscover in the new year?

Honey and cinnamon. Honey is probably the easiest way to make things taste better. I always add a teaspoon to my meat marinades, an underlying sweetness always helps in calming down the heat. Plus cinnamon is a really good anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant.

You know what comes to mind when I think of Cinnamon? CINNABON [insert heart eye emoji]

So what are you planning to have for breakfast on January 1, 2017?

*laughs* I usually skip breakfast. But since it’s the first day of the year, I think I’ll have a nice brunch. Gotta have some eggs for the protein, some smoked salmon, cream cheese and toast for sure. Oh and also some Nutella crepes!

*Drools*

Lastly, recipes you can give us for our breakfast?

For breakfast, it would probably be a Nutella-stuffed French toast. First, make a Nutella sandwich (maybe stuff a few mini marshmallows in too *wink wink*). In a separate bowl whisk an egg wth some milk/ almond milk, and a pinch of cinnamon. Dip the sandwich in the egg and then pan fry with some cooking spray or a small knob of butter for 3-5 minutes each side until dark golden and crisp. Drizzle a little maple or honey on top.

*Looks at tummy* Oh hush, you!

Many people make resolutions to start eating healthy in the new year. What advice do you have for them?

Just do it! It’s not complicated. We all know how to eat healthy, but healthy gets boring real quick. Research, try new things and be a bit more conscious about what you eat. Eating unhealthy may seem more fun, but trust me eating healthily is worth it.

He has a point, guys! Eat healthy throughout the week and bless yourself with one cheat meal once in a while and you’re good to go! Also, since we are talking about cheat meals, try out the Nutella Stuffed French Toast and maybe tell us what you think of it!

That’s all for now.

Until then,

Annyeong!

You can follow Vedant on Twitter. Vedant’s book is available on Amazon and Flipkart! Check it out!