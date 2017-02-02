Kangana Ranaut: “Intimidating Women Aren’t Worth Having Sex With”

Besides her curly hair, and her persona as an actor, what is one thing that sets Kangana Ranaut apart from the rest?

Her boots are always zipped up whenever she takes a stand. In a recent interview, Kangana opened up about her Hrithik controversy, the lack of female colleague support, and more.

“I was dragged to court for being who I am. I was restricted to a relationship that was (carried out) behind closed doors and I fought it fair and square. People (can) talk rubbish, but they can’t decide how I lead my life. I felt stigmatized. I would wake up to (media reports) of hideous mails, which I hadn’t written. I am a certified screenwriter from the New York Film Academy. I don’t write such crap.”

“Someone I once shared a beautiful equation with did it… and with such malice. It hurt me. I refused. I never completely understood the story — who was impersonating whom? I was threatened that horrifying secrets about me would be revealed. My parents were concerned for my safety, but I couldn’t bear it quietly. There was a group of jealous hats wandering around him (Hrithik), using him to aim vengeance at me. The film industry is a lovely place. They really cared for me. Prove what you are claiming and then I may apologize. I won’t stand bullying.”

“Women are raised to believe they are healers. They can only nurture. People appreciate the goody two-shoes. Even the most successful women want to be liked by others. There is the alluring promise of heaven for those who can love selflessly. It’s fine if they can’t look themselves in the eye, but the world should see them as the epitome of holiness. They (her colleagues) don’t stand up for themselves, forget doing it for the others.”

She also talked about what the world thinks intimidating:

“Intimidating women aren’t worth having sex with. Bold, stubborn women, who are achievers, are desirable only to those who are strong and assured. (For some men) it’s frightening to handle a woman who can speak her mind. Thankfully, that’s not true of everyone. Courage is often endearing and rare.”