Katy Perry Bursts The ‘Trump’ Bubble In Her New Single

You will see Donald Trump in most headlines these days, because, WHY NOT? There’s so much to talk about (Read: against) him that in my believe Trump’s news ain’t getting old at least in the coming four years.

From celebs to the commoners’ everyone has an opinion about Trump. But, there are also some people out there who are “ignoring” the American Politics. Well, then this new song by Katy Perry is for all those fellows!

The pop sensation’s new single, “Chained to the Rhythm,” featuring Skip Marley (Bob Marley’s grandson) and Sia, perfectly mocks the people who do not wish to dirty their mouths by speaking about politics.

Katy Perry was one of the many celebs who openly supported and campaigned for Hillary Clinton who shockingly lost to Mr. Trump in the elections.

Well, her song didn’t come as a surprise, though. In December, the singer had hinted that the experience of the 2016 election has helped her finally find her “voice.” She had also posted on the Instagram about it saying,

“It’s funny, sometimes people who disagree with me just say, ‘Shut up and sing… Boy, will I do so in a whole new way… next year. Hell hath no fury like a woman REBORN.”

Are you still living in a bubble?

Oops, sorry, not sorry!

Enjoy listening to the song here.