Tuesday, January 10 2017, 01:27:14
Kill Your Mid-Week Blues With These 5 Songs From Monica Dogra’s Current Playlist
- JWB Post
- January 10, 2017
JWB was recently woman-crushing over Monica Dogra when we talked to her about her music career. And, we stole her playlist, just for a time like today.
Let’s kill those mid-week blues with Monica Dogra’s playlist!
1. Honey – Romare
2. Lonely Town – Flako
3. Ima Read – Zebra Katz
4. Shortline – RY X
5. Smokey taboo – CocoRosie
