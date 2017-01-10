Tuesday, January 10 2017, 01:27:14
logo
  • bulletin
  • fatasstic
  • She Says

Komal Panwar

Blogger & Singer

Kill Your Mid-Week Blues With These 5 Songs From Monica Dogra’s Current Playlist

  • JWB Post
  •  January 10, 2017

 

JWB was recently woman-crushing over Monica Dogra when we talked to her about her music career. And, we stole her playlist, just for a time like today.

Let’s kill those mid-week blues with Monica Dogra’s playlist!

 

1. Honey – Romare 

2. Lonely Town – Flako

3.  Ima Read – Zebra Katz

4.  Shortline – RY X

5.  Smokey taboo – CocoRosie

Contact us for your story


adv-1

Conversations


Related Stories

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • JWB along with the brand Jewel Saga bring you a selfie contest inspired by the campaign AidToMaid.

Current Discussion
Popular Post

need help

X