Know Why Families In MP Have Their Daughters’ Names On Nameplates?

Sex Ratio in India is an issue of concern as it is declining consistently. And, states like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan are in the lowest sex ratio list as per the 2011 census.

However, one state has decided to fight this decline in sex ratio with a unique initiative. Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh has emerged as the face of change and is setting an example for other cities and states with its pathbreaking idea.

Families of Mandsaur are adding their daughters’ names on the nameplates outside their homes as a sign of women empowerment.

As reported by The Hindustan Times, more than 100 families in the Mandasur city have put their daughter’s names on the nameplates.

Their drive began on 24 January, which is observed as the National Girl Child Day.

One of the girl residents’, Chaitali Neema, expressed her happiness on seeing that her sister’s and her name was added on the nameplate, “It was a surprise gift, and this is possibly the best gift I have ever received in my life. Both of us now feel added ownership of our home.”

While India struggles to make life easier for its women, it is these little initiatives that help change several mindsets.

Now, we all know that in our country the house nameplate is a place reserved only for the male members of the family which further solidifies the mindset of patriarchy in India.

But, with Mandsaur’s initiative of putting their daughters’ names on the nameplates, Indian Women Blog hopes that the mindset of the society towards women will change. We also hope that other people will take inspiration from these families and join them in this noble initiative.