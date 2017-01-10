Let’s Start The Morning With Two Good News From India & Pakistan

Good morning, everyone!

Let’s begin with the Indian good news, shall we?

Some time back, we reported how India’s increasing economy is affecting the birth of girl child in our communities. According to the survey, India’s child sex ratio stood at 914 girls to 1000 boys in 2011, the lowest since Independence.

But looks like we have got a good news here.

Earlier today, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that Haryana’s child sex ratio had reached the 900 mark, the first time in two decades. He told The Hindu, “The Prime Minister chose Haryana to launch the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign. The correction of sex ratio in the State was an uphill task, but we accepted the challenge. The SRB in December 2016 was 914. We have to achieve 950, for which we will need support from our neighboring States. The good news is that Haryana has shown the way and taken the lead in correcting the sex ratio in the country.”

Citing the Civil Registration Data, he added that out of 5,25,278 children born in the state from January to December 2016, there were 2,76,414 boys and 2,48,864 girls, and the sex ratio at birth had reached the 900 mark. Isn’t this wonderful?

Now moving on to our lovely neighbors, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has ruled that the transgender community should be included in the national population census.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has asked the authorities to keep a separate box in the national identity card registration form for the sexual orientation of transgender persons.

He said, “We may point out that eunuchs are entitled to be respected by all segments of society as other citizens deserve. In the past, there had been practice followed invariables when they were not being treated at par with the other human beings. Now with the cooperation of the federal and provincial government and other organizations, they are being respected as dignified citizens of this country. Their rights are fully protected under the Constitution.”

Although in 2012, Pakistan Supreme Court declared equal rights for transgender citizens, this move will ensure that the law becomes more effective to safeguard the rights of the community.