Like A Phoenix, Reshma Rose From Her Ashes & Walked NY Fashion Week

Reshma Khureshi is a 20-year-old girl who was attacked in 2014 by her brother-in-law and two other men who poured concentrated sulphuric acid on her face.

Make Love Not Scars head, Ria Sharma provided financial and emotional aid to Reshma which helped her regain her life. Now, she works in collaboration with Ria to raise awareness about the fast growing acid attacks in India and urges the people to sign their petition ‘End Acid Sale’ to the common man.

And, the world bowed down to Reshma as she walked the ramp at New York Fashion Week for FTL Moda, on Thursday, i.e. September 8.

You are an inspiration, Reshma!

Last month, Reshma shared her story with JWB and we talked about her life before and after the unfortunate incident. The confirmation of her runway debut at NYFW had just been announced and she was so excited.

Read the entire interview of Reshma below:

Reshma- 1.0: The Acid Attack Survivor

I am Reshma Khureshi. I was 18 years old when my brother-in-law and his two friends attacked my sister in Allahabad. My brother-in-law used to torture my sister which is why she had come back with their kid. He attacked us on our way to the exam centre and my sister called out, “Reshma tu bhag ja,” but the other two men with him grabbed me and took me down.

Then, the unimaginable happened. They poured acid on my face, and my face started burning like it was on fire. I cannot describe the pain I was feeling. My sister and I started shouting for help but all in vain. All this time, every inch of my face was smoldering, and the pain was unbearable. But, with no one to help, we had to walk back to our house. My mother couldn’t comprehend the situation and fainted on seeing my condition. My father and brother were in Mumbai and took the first bus they could get. We rushed to the nearest hospital, but no treatment was given as they asked us to file a report first. We went to the police station, lodged a FIR and were questioned for three hours.

So, only after five hours of the attack was I prevailed of any medical aid. They told me I had lost my eyesight, and nothing could be done about it. We then went to Mumbai, and I had my first surgery in Bhandari Hospital, a government hospital, as we didn’t have money for the private hospital.

However, then we came in contact with Ria Sharma, my life changed. This time for the better. Make Love Not Scars which raises awareness for acid attack survivors and empower them to live life with dignity. They funded my surgeries. It took about 7-8 surgeries to give me the face I have right now. Every day of my treatment has been a day of insurmountable agony and suffering. I had thoughts of committing suicide as I had lost faith and hope. But it was Ria Maám and my family who gave me the courage to live through it.

Unfortunately, out of the three attackers, only my sister’s husband is behind the bars and the ones who poured acid on me are roaming freely on the streets.

Reshma- 2.0: The Girl With Big Dreams For Future

This incident taught me the most important thing: Face is not everything. The beauty lies in the minds of people. My actions make me beautiful. Maybe, I am an acid attack survivor for others, but I am the same girl as I was, before the incident. No, I haven’t given up hope on anything. I am a regular twenty-something girl who aspires to have a successful career, get married and have kids someday. The only thing that is different now is my to-do-list. Now, I want to do something for the society. I am working with Ria Maám to urge our Government to control/ban the sale of acid to the common people. I don’t want any other girl to ever experience what I suffered.

~~As told to JWB Blogger by Reshma Khureshi

Reshma also gives beauty tips through her make-up vlogs which are aimed at raising awareness about the serious subject of acid violence.

“See how easy it is to get rid of dark spots? As easy as scarring someone’s face with acid. Just open the bottle and throw.”

It will be Reshma’s first time in a foreign country as she’ll walk the ramp in NY Fashion week. And, Make Love Not scars captured her overwhelming emotions when she was informed about the same.

When I asked about her on walking the ramp on such a big platform, she said excitedly, “I am yet to absorb and sink into the feeling that it is happening for real. It feels like a dream but I feel on top of the world.”

“Though, I had some trouble getting the passport in Mumbai, in Allahabad, I had it issued in five days, thanks to the government officials here.”

JWB lauds Make Love Not Scars for introducing the world the real heroes like Reshma and more importantly fighting the beauty stereotypes in our society through innovative campaigns.

And, to Reshma, we just want to say:

“Fly high for there’s nothing that can cage your spirit. You are the definition of beauty that our world needs to imbibe. More power to you!”