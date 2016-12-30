Lots Of Celebrities Gave Their Dates to JWB in 2016 & We’re Still Starstruck!

We are still crushing over the celebs we met all round the year and we can’t boast enough about it.

So, here’s a recap of all the celebrities who ruled our hearts in 2016:

#1

Varun Dhawan & Jacqueline Fernandez

Varun Dhawan: “I don’t let it bother me, and to be very honest, this is my reaction. All you can do is just smile about it. I remember when I first joined Facebook back in college, I realized how judgmental people were on the social media. Everyone was posting their pictures, and people would comment on the color of their shirt, if not something else.”

#2

Katrina Kaif & Sidharth Malhotra

Katrina Kaif: “If you’re noticing, I mean, if ‘Sau Aasman’ makes you think in any way of ‘Sky Full Of Stars’, then we are humbled! I think the best song of this year is Sky Full of Stars. So, if we can even make you think 1%, then we are really really humbled!”

#3

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor: “I firmly believe that children are incredibly talented. It is us who pressurize them to change the way they think. Let their imaginations flow in the direction they want. As far as entering the cinematic field is concerned, the technology these days is amazing. People with minimal learning can experiment with it. Let your kids do some camera experiments while they continue their acts in front of the mirror.”

#4

Kalki Koechlin

“I am not a man-hater. If you think Feminism is about hating men, you need to Google your facts.”

#5

Neha Dhupia

“So, I have this weird laugh which I can’t even call manly because it will raise issues of feminism or call it donkey-like otherwise, PETA will be after my life, but yaa, I’ll have to work on my laugh.”

#6

Irrfan Khan

“Every common man is a hero. A hero is someone who is selfless, someone who tries to save others and is compassionate towards them. We are merely actors, who try to keep you entertained.”

#7

Shatrughan Sinha

“Why is this even an issue, I never understood. Why are we creating so much drama and holding protests? Where is the need? Aren’t women human beings, too? Why do we have to fight for their rights? Actually, it’s always been in our traditions. It’s funny how all our festivals require women to observe fast so that her husband can enjoy a long and healthy life. Teej, Karwa Chauth, Chatt, etc. At that, I strongly believe that men shouldn’t be asked to get lost while we empower women.”

#8

Sharmila Tagore

“The time when I entered Bollywood, working in the movies was frowned upon. It was said, ‘Girls of well-reputed families should not take acting as their career.’ I feel women have to face injustice at every point of their lives in the name of their family’s honor, shame, reputation and other such things.”

#9

Darsheel Safary

“Well, in all these years I have learned that it all depends on the hard work and on the choices one makes. One thing I know is that when we grow up, we have that one opportunity, that single second chance to prove ourselves and so we should make the best of it.”

#10

Soha Ali Khan

On depression:

“I feel very strongly about the stigma of “Depression”. If you have anyone around you battling depression, please try to maintain a healthy perspective towards it. Do not tell a person to just snap out of it like that. They CANNOT do that. Also, I’m a big believer in seeking professional help in order to get solid clinical objective advice.”



On the ban of Pakistani actors in India

“Well, why should some Pakistani artist pay for what is happening at the border which is being done by someone else, just because they happen to be from Pakistan? Art, artists, and films should not be bound by things like these. We’ve always tried to engage in cross-border interactions may it be in terms of sports, films or literature such that we should never break those ties even if our governments are at war. Civilians must keep the dialogue going, I feel.”

#11

Mugdha Godse

“ For me, any woman who has been accomplished in her life has been my role model. Of course, my mother inspires me, and I learn a lot from her. I even look up to my maid as she symbolizes a strong woman who took charge of her life.”

#12

Karishma Tanna

“I personally feel, and not because I’m a celebrity, that a woman should be confident in her own skin no matter what her weight is! She doesn’t have to live up to the society’s norms of a perfect figure pushed up on her.”

#13

Shireen Mirza

“Often I laugh a lot while going through the screenplay as every time the writer has some surprise in store for ‘Simmi’. I’m getting so much love from Balaji productions and the recognition I’m getting is mind blowing. It feels amazing when people in market, mall or theater come to me and call me ‘Simmi’ and appreciate my work. I put a lot of efforts in making this character lively as I learned Punjabi accent by watching Punjabi cinema. I go through these specific online sites to learn crisp and delightful statements in Punjabi which I can use along with dressing styles of Punjabi women.”

#14

Mamta Malik

“Working in ‘Pink’ is a very memorable experience for me. This is the first time I have played such a strong role. Playing a female antagonist was not very tough for me since I am an actor and I delivered what I have grown up experiencing. There are several times when cops favor people because they are influential without caring about who is at fault. This often happens in Delhi. It is important to show the negative side of an issue, only then will we be able to question it and bring a change.”

You can read the full interview with JWB here.