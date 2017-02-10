Madonna’s Pic With Her Recently Adopted Twins Will Brighten Your Day

What’s up with the Hollywood twin baby craze?

Well, Amal Clooney expecting twins with husband George Clooney, was not the only twinning news we heard recently. Did you read that Madonna has also confirmed reports that she’s adopted twin girls from Malawi.

Oh yes, that’s true.

She officially confirmed the news by posting a picture on Instagram where she is seen strolling in a lush green field with her recently adopted daughters, Estere and Stelle.

I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! 💘🦋🦋🌺🌼🌸🦋🦋🙏🏻🙏🏻✈️✈️😂🤣🦋🦋♥️🌺🎈♥️ A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

Post her adoption, Madonna shared that she adopted her daughters from the Malawi’s Home of Hope, exactly where she adopted her younger son, David from. Apart from these three kids, Madonna is a mother to 20-year-old Lourdes, 16-year-old Rocco, and 11-year-old Mercy.

There are 650 Orphans at Home of Hope where Estere and Stelle have lived for 4 years since they were 5 days old. Run by the generous and compassionate Rev. Chipeto and his daughter Lucy, Raising Malawi has been working with HOH for over 10 years since I met my son David there. If you would like to get involved by volunteering or donations go to. Raising Malawi.org . Every little bit helps!!! 🙏🏻💘🌺🌸🌼🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🦋🦋😘💘🎈♥️ A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Having adopted three kids from the Home of Hope, Madonna’s love for the orphanage is strong and true and thus urges people to support.

