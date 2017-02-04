Sunday, February 05 2017, 10:23:35
Make This Weekend Special With Our Super Easy Chocolate Mousse Recipe!
- IWB Post
- February 4, 2017
It’s always good to make something for your loved ones. And, imagine, how it would be a cherry on the cake if that something was both delicious and healthy!
My chocolate mousse recipe is so easy to make, involves a bare minimum wash up, is super healthy and good for you and did I mention DELICIOUS? Give it a go, try it out and enjoy!
Happy Cooking!
Ingredients
1 ripe avocado
2 tbsp cashew nut paste
3 tbsp honey/agave syrup
Method
- In a food processor, blend all the ingredients together for a min or two until the mixture is smooth and yummy. Adding a pinch of salt does assist the flavor.
- You can add more sweetness based on your taste.
- I like adding a few chopped cashew nuts and cocoa nibs on the top.
- Serve chilled.
P.S. You can watch out for more on my Instagram here.
Was this article empowering?
- 0
- 0