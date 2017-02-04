Sunday, February 05 2017, 10:23:35
Make This Weekend Special With Our Super Easy Chocolate Mousse Recipe!

  •  February 4, 2017

 

It’s always good to make something for your loved ones. And, imagine, how it would be a cherry on the cake if that something was both delicious and healthy!

My chocolate mousse recipe is so easy to make, involves a bare minimum wash up, is super healthy and good for you and did I mention DELICIOUS? Give it a go, try it out and enjoy!

Happy Cooking!

Ingredients 

1 ripe avocado

2 tbsp cashew nut paste

3 tbsp honey/agave syrup

1+1/2 tbsp Cocoa powderChocolate Mousse

Method

  1. In a food processor, blend all the ingredients together for a min or two until the mixture is smooth and yummy. Adding a pinch of salt does assist the flavor.
  2. You can add more sweetness based on your taste.
  3. I like adding a few chopped cashew nuts and cocoa nibs on the top.
  4. Serve chilled.
  5. Chocolate Mousse

P.S. You can watch out for more on my Instagram here.

