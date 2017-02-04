Make This Weekend Special With Our Super Easy Chocolate Mousse Recipe!

It’s always good to make something for your loved ones. And, imagine, how it would be a cherry on the cake if that something was both delicious and healthy!

My chocolate mousse recipe is so easy to make, involves a bare minimum wash up, is super healthy and good for you and did I mention DELICIOUS? Give it a go, try it out and enjoy!

Happy Cooking!

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

2 tbsp cashew nut paste

3 tbsp honey/agave syrup

1+1/2 tbsp Cocoa powder



Method

In a food processor, blend all the ingredients together for a min or two until the mixture is smooth and yummy. Adding a pinch of salt does assist the flavor. You can add more sweetness based on your taste. I like adding a few chopped cashew nuts and cocoa nibs on the top. Serve chilled.

