Married To An Englishman, Dr. Rashmi Dickinson Is In Love With Amber

Coming from the family of freedom fighters, the U.P. born, Rashmi Dickinson was happily married and settled in England when her roots gripped her back to return home and serve her mother country.

Rashmi now stays in Amber, Jaipur. She has set up Amber trust and Amber Eco-Trail that works towards water conservation, afforestation, wildlife conservation, and green energy production.

Rashmi’s journey speaks volumes about her dedication, perseverance, and strong will to bring about a positive and sustainable growth in the society, especially the rural areas. Amidst the discouragements, obstacles, and impossibilities, it was her persistence and undying spirit which paved the way to endless opportunities and possibilities.

In a candid conversation with IWB, Rashmi Dickinson discussed her professional, social and personal life like never before.

She welcomed us in a palace-feel drawing room with chilled Nimbu Pani, which we devoured hastily.

As we started chatting, we got to know that Rashmi’s Nana was the secretary to Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, while her Nana’s secretary was Lal Bahadur Shastri. Rashmi’s father was among pioneers to commence with the integrated rural development along with many prominent leaders of the time.

She was brought up in Britain and went on to become a cardiologist. She married an Englishman and served as the Senior Civil Servant in England.

A Trip that Changed Her Life

She recalled how a short trip to India changed her mind and brought her back to India,

“Knowing that my elder generations have served the country, and my father was contributing to the community at the forefront in terms of rural development, I always desired to serve my country in a similar way. But when I married and settled in England, I thought that it was the end of my travels. In 1998, when I visited India with my children, I just fell in love with India, all over again. And, all those emotions to serve my country rushed back.”



She added,

“When I accompanied my father to the school where he donated all his pension money, I was dismayed by its deterred condition. It led me to set up an NGO Jyoti in Uttar Pradesh to improve the quality of education there. But the corruption was humungous, and it was tough for me to manage as I was traveling back and forth from England to India.”

Rashmi also revealed that her medical college friend living in Rajasthan persuaded her to come & work in Rajasthan. After weeks of property hunting, she finally chose a land near Amber to be her residence.

She gave up her job in England in the year 2000 and shifted to Amber, Jaipur.

“I told my friend that I wanted hills, isolation, and community nearby. I saw many properties, but when I saw this place, I instantly knew that this was it.”

Inception of Amber Eco-trail

Due to the scarcity of water and dry monsoons of Rajasthan, Rashmi knew her first step would be water conservation and rainwater harvesting. In theory, water harvesting existed everywhere in the area, but she couldn’t find anyone who could teach her the practicalities.

“After 6-7 months of roaming here and there, everywhere, I was sent to Agricultural Department. When I went there, they said,‘Madam, aap toh bahut galat jagah aa gaye hai.’ And, I broke down as I thought all my efforts, time, energy, and money would go down the drain, once again. Seeing me crying, the officials helped me, and that’s how my real learning of water harvesting started.”

But she realized one more important thing.

“I remember talking to my husband, that if it’s so difficult for people like us, who are so educated, articulated, wealthy, and have the ability to understand; how challenging it would be for farmers, villagers, and other people of the rural area. And, so began the work of water conservation at the community level, which led to other things.”

Improving quality of Education in Government Schools

She has adopted as many as 15 Government schools in Amber. She says it’s not only her efforts but the effort of all the students and faculties that have contributed to better education.

“’Hum sab kuch kar sakte hai’ is our motto. I may have adopted the schools and provided for all the funds required, but it’s not like I’m doing things for them. WE all join hands and work together.”

Her proudest moment

We wish we could capture the energy and enthusiasm with which she described her moments of pride and victory.

“The headmaster of the school in the village named Nangal Susawatan had approached me for help. The building of the school was in bad shape, the roads were not leveled, the paint had worn off, etc. In short, it was in a destitute condition. When I decided to help, the local authorities were in opposition and claimed that it would hinder the academic education. But when our work was completed, not only did the school’s aesthetics changed, but the students’ grades went up from 60 to 92 percent. I felt so proud.”

BTW, the foreword to her book ‘Save Our Planet: The first steps’ is written by Prince Charles. Moreover, she was invited to meet him.

“I was thrilled. He appreciated my work and we chatted for about an hour and a half. It was a great experience.”

I believe each day is a new milestone for people like Rashmi Dickinson.

Love Story of Rashmi & Edward

Did we see her blushing?

Oh, yes!

She reminisced and smiled coyly as she talked about it.

“Edward & I worked in the same unit of the hospital. We came from such different cultures, yet our thought process was so similar, we knew ours was a perfect match, and as they say, rest is history.”

Awww, lovely! Isn’t it?

She also talked about how Edward had been her pillar of strength.

“When I started with Jyoti in U.P., I remember calling him and sharing the poor condition of the school that I had visited. He said, ‘You wanted to do something for your country, here’s your time and chance.’ When I gave up my job in 2000, he supported me throughout. I was here for almost six months, and he managed the finances and looked after our children. Now, on my pleading, he’s taken an early retirement, stays in Jaipur for most of the year, and is working towards reinventing farming in India.”

Rashmi’s other interests and hobbies

As we strolled in her lush garden, we observed her love for nature. She also revealed that she finds solace in Vipassana meditation and Yoga.

She also expressed her taste for designing and fondness to drumming.

“I love designing houses and gardens. And I love playing the drums and cherish percussion music & instruments. I play drums on Muharram with the boys, and it is so exciting.”

With flowers in her hand and serenity on her face, she is the epitome of beauty, grace, will-power, and strong-headedness to be the change in the world.

(This article was first published on April 11, 2016.)