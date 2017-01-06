Mass Molestation Case: From Sarcasm To Rant, These Celebs Retort The Right Way

The entire nation is shocked and enraged after the horrific mass molestation that took place in Bengluru on New Year’s Eve. ( (Except, of course, some politicians who think it’s a normal thing on New Years or believe it’s the fault of the “western culture”)

Many public figures used social media to condemn this incident and urged the people to start a change in their mindset so such horrendous acts can be curbed in the future.

Here’re some moving and empowering messages by the Bollywood celebs who are imploring the nation to seriously introspect and reconsider their shallow mindsets and behavior:

Akshay Kumar

His rant was enough to reflect his anger and disapproval of this shameful incident in Bengaluru. He rightly pointed out that how India is evolving backward and no country can progress where women are disrespected with such heinousness.

Malaika Arora

Using a sarcastic tone, Malaika perfectly explains all that is wrong with our mentality which we call our “Indian culture.” I had tears in my eyes when I read her post because this is exactly what will happen to the womankind if cases of rape, eve-teasing, and molestation increase at the current rate.

Anushka Sharma

Actress Anushka in her Facebook post highlighted another grave issue of Bengaluru mass molestation. “In all this, I wonder – why did bystanders do nothing? Whoever stood and watched, is as much at fault as perpetrators. Because the collective conscience of the people could have stopped this from happening,” she wrote. She also urged the parents to teach their sons how to respect women.