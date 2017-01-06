Mass Molestation Case: From Sarcasm To Rant, These Celebs Retort The Right Way
- January 6, 2017
The entire nation is shocked and enraged after the horrific mass molestation that took place in Bengluru on New Year’s Eve. ( (Except, of course, some politicians who think it’s a normal thing on New Years or believe it’s the fault of the “western culture”)
Many public figures used social media to condemn this incident and urged the people to start a change in their mindset so such horrendous acts can be curbed in the future.
Here’re some moving and empowering messages by the Bollywood celebs who are imploring the nation to seriously introspect and reconsider their shallow mindsets and behavior:
Akshay Kumar
His rant was enough to reflect his anger and disapproval of this shameful incident in Bengaluru. He rightly pointed out that how India is evolving backward and no country can progress where women are disrespected with such heinousness.
Malaika Arora
Using a sarcastic tone, Malaika perfectly explains all that is wrong with our mentality which we call our “Indian culture.” I had tears in my eyes when I read her post because this is exactly what will happen to the womankind if cases of rape, eve-teasing, and molestation increase at the current rate.
So, I went out with my girlfriends to party on the crowded streets of a Metropolitan city, they came out in large numbers and molested us…… But my safety is my responsibility so… The next time I went to a discotheque, it was enclosed and had bouncers, they came into the place and beat us up and ripped our clothes off…….But my safety is my responsibility so…. I went to a movie with a Male friend for company, they pushed me into a bus and shoved an iron rod inside my privates…….But my safety is my responsibility, so…… I went to my college, fully clad in a “decent” salwaar kameez, they caught me around a corner and squeezed my bum……But my safety is my responsibility, so…… I decided to stay at home in the comfort of my own house, they broke down the door, tied me up and videotaped the things they made me do with them…….But my safety is my responsibility, so…… I went back to live with my family feeling safe and secure with them, they were my uncles but they didn’t think of me as their niece when they made me take off my clothes and have their way with me…….But my safety is my responsibility, so……. These days I sit in the bathroom, locked tight, not coming out at all. They stand on the terrace opposite to it peeking in through the bathroom window, but I don’t take a bath…….because my safety is my responsibility……. Now, they have me exactly where they have always wanted me, my spirit broken, my ability to fight back gone, my will to do something destroyed…..at their mercy…..still stuck in the bathroom…..dreading the time when the knocking starts on the door as they come to get me here too. I am that Indian Woman who can excel at sports, win medals for the Country, join the Army, become a CEO, go to the outer space and be the talk of the world…..only if I can come out of this bathroom……But my safety is my responsibility, so…. Disclaimer: Girls wearing short clothes and drinking and partying are copying the Western culture.Boys who molest them r copying the Indian culture???
Anushka Sharma
Actress Anushka in her Facebook post highlighted another grave issue of Bengaluru mass molestation. “In all this, I wonder – why did bystanders do nothing? Whoever stood and watched, is as much at fault as perpetrators. Because the collective conscience of the people could have stopped this from happening,” she wrote. She also urged the parents to teach their sons how to respect women.
