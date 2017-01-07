Maybelline Gets A New Face, And This Time It’s A Boy!

2017 is starting with a bang, wimminz. Looks like the beauty brands are accepting men wearing makeup with open arms.

Covergirl reportedly got its first ever CoverBoy, and boy, was it loud! Well, it didn’t end there (of course). Our new star Manny Gutierrez, also known as Manny Mua, is the first ever male spokesmodel to join Maybelline.

And considering that I absolutely love Maybelline, I think I’m rooting for him a little more than the other work bees. Manny has been seen collaborating with YouTube beauty influencer Shayla Mitchell to create the upcoming launch of The Colossal Big Shot Mascara.

“We’re so excited to team up with Manny and Shayla, who are true leading influencers in the social media world, on our first ever video campaign that features influencers as the stars,” says Anne-Marie Nelson-Bogle, the senior vice president of marketing at Maybelline. “The duo’s boss-like personalities, in which they unapologetically slay both their makeup looks and their professional lives, made them a perfect fit for the role.”

It’s beyond cool to see a male Instagram beauty icon shining his light in such a major way — and it seems as though Gutierrez’s larger-than-life attitude was practically made to be in the spotlight. “I feel like men in beauty have to work a lot harder just to get credibility, because it’s such a women’s world,” Manny spoke to Refinery29.