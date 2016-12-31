Meet Nidhi Tiwari, The Woman Who Drove To The Coldest Inhabited Place On Earth

Are you one of those who has been complaining about the chilling December cold in Jaipur and wishing that summer comes soon?

Then I urge you to spare a thought or two about Nidhi Tiwari and her ‘bone-chilling’ journey to Siberia which is one of the coldest places on the globe. I know, it sounds rather impossible.

Yes, Tiwari, who had earlier gone on an all-women expedition from Delhi to London that stretched for 97 days, is a person who loves challenges and it definitely not one to bow down to them.

Instead, when she hit the road this time on her way to Oymyakon, the coldest permanently inhabited place on earth, Tiwari was prepared to take all the challenges head on.

Her preparations had started long back with some exercises such as driving up to high altitudes and on steep roads before she embarked on her journey.

Tiwari says that at times the entire trip felt surreal to her as she drove down the icy roads, alone in a car with nothing visible for miles except the white crust of the frozen landscape.

The fact that she had to stay mostly inside the car to escape the cold also made her realize that how lucky she was to be one of the handfuls of people to ever crossed the road which is less traveled because of the challenges it throws in.

Tiwari also feels that there is widespread bias against women drivers because of stereotypes that exist in every society, fuelled by prejudices and not logic.

Irrespective of what the patriarchal society believes, we can reasonably say that her real feat of driving to the coldest inhabited place on Earth is at par of showing the middle finger to these misconceptions about women drivers.