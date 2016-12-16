Meet Singer Pooja Sharma Who Burped Her ‘Coffee Before Gig’ Fear To JWB

First ever conversation with Singer Pooja Sharma, and she might invite you to her home for a family karaoke night?

And because you could ask what does that even mean, she would explain, “My whole family loves to sing as much as I do. For get-togethers, we always do family-karaoke.”

After I had nodded yes from the other side of the phone, I indulged her in a quick conversation. Excusing herself from the middle of an official meeting (Pooja is an Assistant manager, American Express, Gurgaon), she was sweet enough to giggle and answer all my questions.

Me: Were you home-schooled since your family is full of singers?

Pooja: My granny taught me how to play the harmonium. By grade 1, I learned to play the dholak, and by the time I was eight years old, I could play the keyboard. The happiest day of my life was when I could play the guitar and sing!

Me: What has your hometown, Jaipur, taught you?

Pooja: To stay humble and grateful at every stage of life.

Me: Your Instagram bio says you are an impulsive heart. How?

Pooja: I went all the way to Andaman to learn scuba diving even though I didn’t know how to swim. The friends thought I’d lost my mind. I actually did.

Me: Are you equally impulsive on the stage, too?

Pooja: Well, yeah, sometimes. Will you believe me if I say I get nervous during the gigs only when there is nothing to worry about?

Me: And how is that possible?

Pooja: When everything around me looks perfect, I fear a disaster. BHT, you see!

Me: Huh?

Pooja: Basic human tendency. *teehee*

Me: Ha-ha. Talk about the love you’ve received from the audience so far.

Pooja: So once this gentleman walked up to me and said, “I am gay, but for the first time, I can feel my attraction towards a woman. Your voice has done the magic, girl.”

Me: Best compliment ever?

Pooja: YAS.

Me: You also say that #IGot99Problems. Tell me one.

Pooja: I burp TOO much when I drink coffee minutes before the gig.

Me: If you want your guitar to pay all your bills one day, what would be the major one?

Pooja: Travel expenses.

Me: Have you got makeup problems (like me)?

Pooja: If you get the perfect eyeliner only after trying to do it ten times, you’re my sorority sister.

Me: Are you single?

Pooja: I can’t wait to play my guitar while standing upon the seashore, singing Elvis Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love.’

Me: Till then, who would that be?

Pooja: Actors like Ian Somerhalder, Shahrukh Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor, and John Stamos. Oh, boy!

Me: Do you have a dream stage in mind where you want to perform?

Pooja: Shahrukh’s home, singing ‘Mai koi aisa geet gaau.’

Me: Amen.

Pooja: Ah, also I have a dream to perform at Madison Square Garden, NYC.

Me: Lastly, are we missing on any of your hidden talents?

Pooja: I can sleep with my eyes open.

Me: Really?

Pooja: No. *giggles*

If you want to listen to this girl doing the covers of Ed Shereen & Lenka, etc. at her gigs, follow her on Instagram at @audio_cassette. Because of her love for vintage cassettes. Duh.