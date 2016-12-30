Meet The 15-year-old Child Actor Who Won Our Hearts In Dangal

If you have watched Dangal or even its trailer, we are sure that you are still in awe of the actresses who play the girls from the Phogat family.

And particularly the two people who have been inviting accolades from all quarters are the girl who plays the young Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari.

The characters are played by debutantes Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar, two incredibly talented actors who have managed to astound the world in such a young age with their stellar acting prowess.

Be it their perfect chemistry or comic timing, they are the two pillars in the film that are instrumental in making the film cruise through smoothly throughout the first half.

And trust me, in a movie where you have acting powerhouses such as Aamir Khan and Sakshi Tanwar, it’s not easy to hold your own, and that too at such a young age.

Zaira is 15-year-old and is from Kashmir. Before Dangal, she did appear in a few television advertisements and is also the part of Aamir Khan’s next venture, Secret Superstar.

You just need to go through her Instagram and Dubsmash videos just once to get the idea that how fun-loving she is, unlike her character in Dangal which is extremely tough and spends hours trying to perfect the art of wrestling, encouraged by a father who is a taskmaster.

Oh, and from the pictures shared by her on Instagram, you can also get a peek into many unseen moments during the making of Dangal which is nothing less than a treat for movie buffs.

We can certainly hope that this little talent powerhouse, along with all the other child actors whom we see in Dangal will go on to become future Bollywood stars one day and this is just a start to their journey.