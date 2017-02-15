Meet This Man Who Made India Proud At This Year’s World Press Photo Contest

A self-taught and avid nature photographer Nayan Khanolkar, 42 from Mumbai won the second price in the Nature singles category of the World Press Photo 2017 contest, making him the only Indian photographer to win the notorious award this year.

Capturing a dimly-lit alley of Mumbai’s Aarey Milk Colony in the middle of the night, where a leopard is lurking in search of food, won him the second position.

The first prize in this category was secured by Burhan Ozbilici’s photograph of the assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov.

Called the ‘Big Cat In My Backyard’, this picture was taken by Khanolkar at a residential neighborhood on the outskirts of Mumbai which is home to several leopards that usually trespass in the nearby areas looking for food in the form of pigs or stray dogs.

This award-winning photograph was taken through a trap infra-red motion sensor camera which was placed on the alley for several months.

Khanolkar has had a rich history of achievements. In 2016, Khanolkar was felicitated with the wildlife photographer of the year award by the BBC and London’s Natural History Museum for “The Alley Cat.”

The 2016 photograph ‘The Alley Cat’ and ‘Big Cat In My Backyard’ are part of a larger series on urban leopards. “The owner of the house in this alley is comfortable with wild animals,” Khanolkar told HuffPost India. “Leopards are part of the local Warli community’s culture. They can even distinguish between local and outsider leopards.”

Having traveled the world to capture the wildlife, in the last three years, Khanolkar’s work has majorly focused on the big cats and leopards in urban areas. He captures them to raise awareness about the dire need to conserve India’s wildlife heritage.

“Human settlements have encroached into forests and the animals are now adapting to the urban environment because there is no food left in the forest.”

“When I first read there was animal-human conflict in Mumbai, I thought that leopards were trespassing into human areas,” Khanolkar said. “Later, I realized it was the other way around. Human settlements have encroached into forests and the animals are now adapting to the urban environment because there is no food left in the forest.”