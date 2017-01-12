Michelle Obama Left Everyone In Tears When She Talked About Their Journey Of 8 Years

Everybody loves Michelle Obama. No, not just American, and not just women. Everyone. Michelle Obama constantly reminds us of the importance of courage, strength, and more importantly love.

After President Obama finished his farewell speech, Michelle talked about the incredible journey she had with him. She also tweeted about how proud she is of everything that they have accomplished together.

Aww, Michelle. You’re going to bring tears to our eyes!

So proud of @POTUS and all that we’ve accomplished together. An incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo pic.twitter.com/TFUN3GDLyz — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 11, 2017

She’s an incredible woman, all of us are well aware of that. And more than us, President Obama feels it. It was all reflected in his speech when he thanked the First Lady during his speech, calling her his “best friend.”

“You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody,” he said. “And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model.”