Mom Invents Reusable, Eco-Diapers After The Disposables Give Her Son’s Superbottoms Rashes

One, two, three. Throw it in the bin. Four, five, six. Keepin’ up your chin. No, dear reader, I haven’t lost my mind… yet. There are times, though, that I wonder why there’s this dire need for us to kill the environment.

Unconsciously, we don’t realize how big a role are we playing in deteriorating our planet. It all majorly comes from plastic. And to help the environment in some way, Pallavi Utagi took an important step.

“I was a new mother when I got introduced to baby care. Diapering was another concept that was fairly new for me. I only knew about the disposable diapers available in the market.

When I started using diapers for my son, I realized two things: not only was the plastic diaper bad for my child’s skin, it was also a contribution into the never-dying dumping ground that our Earth is turning into.”

And so, Pallavi began looking for an alternative. It was difficult at first because, in India, there is only about 2-3% penetration of non-disposable diapers as compared to disposable ones. During her research, Pallavi also discovered that Indian mother preferred cloth-based traditional methods as diapers for their children.

And, that’s how Superbottoms was born. They used cloth and natural materials to make sure that the soakers have a dry base for the baby.

Me: How long did it take for you to come up with your own diaper-brand Superbottoms?

Pallavi: It took me a good one year research and digging into the details to come up with my own diaper-brand.

Me: How many times can a single diaper be used?

Pallavi: About 300-400 times. Yes, the durability of the diaper is strategically designed in a way that it becomes both economical and eco-friendly. For example, when I started using it for my son, he was only three-months-old. The diaper-size fit him till the time he was potty trained. What else would a mom need?

Me: Who designs the diapers?

Pallavi: We have a team of freelance graphic designers, who are basically mom-graphic-designers on maternity leaves. So, they know the right thing to create for a child.

Me: What are the pros and cons of using these diapers?

Pallavi: The pros are many including them being baby-friendly, eco-friendly and economical. The only con is washing them.

Me: Any customer reviews that have helped you modify the design?

Pallavi: Initially, I was asked to include snaps that would keep the soakers in place. Then there were some that asked for alteration in the size. Yes, suggestions do keep coming in, and we have been trying to improve the diapers as much as possible.

Me: Do you plan to expand the diaper line?

Pallavi: We plan to introduce baby beds and wipes, too. But, we want to keep it hygiene related.

Me: What has been the contribution and support of your family?

Pallavi: I can say it, hands down, that nothing would have been possible without my family. My husband, in fact, is actively contributing to the project. Moreover, managing the business alone with a child, especially for a woman, is not easy.

Me: Of course, there was appreciation. But, that always comes with a bit of discouragement. Did anyone ever tell you to not do it because of this or that?

Pallavi: Not really. There were some who did show their concern by advising me not to quit a job and start a business because of the risk factor involved.

Me: Poop one fun fact about you.

Pallavi: I love watching silly Hindi comedy films when I’m free, for example, Andaz Apna Apna, and Welcome? In fact, one of the diaper designs is called Mogam-bum, that has Crime Master Go Go on it.

Just wondering how the children will be scared of him when they grow up if they wear his face on their butt. *wink*

Me: Do you talk poop-colors with other moms?

Pallavi: Yes, we talk consistency, color, and even frequency. When you’re not a mom, all of this feels gross, but, really it plays a major role in keeping a check on your child’s health.

Apart from being environment-friendly, we cannot get over how super cute these diapers are. Dear new mothers, we hope that after reading this article your choice of diapers will change. *wink*

You can buy Superbottoms, here.