Mr. Trump, Turn Around: A Lonely Wife And A Million United Women

“Courtesy is as much a mark of a gentleman as courage.”

Theodore Roosevelt Jr served as the 26th President of the United States. He occupied the same position that Donald Trump holds today. Roosevelt is history. And so is, perhaps, his definition of a gentleman.

Donald Trump arrives at the White House, for the Inauguration ceremony, with his wife, Melania. The Obamas wait to give way. Everything is as it has always been. But when the SUVs arrive, Trump gets down and begins to walk the stairs to greet the former residents leaving Melania behind. Melania, carrying a gift for the Obamas, walks alone behind him.

This article isn’t about sensationalizing an incident and throwing it on your face as BREAKING NEWS. I am trying to dig deeper. Trump is only my trigger. I ask myself, “Who is the new face of chivalry?”

Melania is The First Lady of the United States. She will now be involved in political campaigns, managing the White House, championing social causes and representing the country at official and ceremonial occasions. She will represent the President, not Donald Trump. She is a leader in her own right. She isn’t his walking flag. Does Trump appreciate and realize this? Does he know what happened on 21st Jan 2017? Did he from the corners of his room windows, watch the uprising? About a million women across the globe had something to say to him, ‘Understand Respect, Equality, and Inclusivity.’

Trump walking away isn’t a big deal. As women demanding equality, we don’t expect men to pull chairs, hold doors or escort us. What we seek is continued respect; a gesture to know I make a difference. A woman walking behind or ahead isn’t an issue. But as a wife, I search for my husband’s arms to walk along.

I remember a time when he won an award for the Best Young Entrepreneur; I sat behind in the audience looking to meet his eyes. I longed for this moment of acknowledgment – while he sat ahead and while he walked on stage. I stood up in my desperate attempt to catch his attention while he received the award. And he looked. I knew in this journey of being his wife, I was contributing in tiny ways to his life. I mattered. Trump needed Melania to know that this new venture was theirs together. She wouldn’t be left behind.

To see Melania walk alone broke my heart. Maybe they are doing great together. Maybe it’s just my internal wife extrapolating her thoughts. But it broke my heart, oh yes!

Women are more than just the titles they hold. Wife, mother, daughter-in-law, first lady…

Come closer and sneak a quick look into our own households.

I remember the conversations surrounding the entire wedding affair last year: ‘you will be the new bahu, maintain decency and decorum,’ ‘you are carrying our family name into another household,’ ‘dress well, everybody there knows us’… What am I? What is Melania? What are women as wives?

I leave that unanswered. It’s my personal quest as well. Not too long now. Soon, we will have things unfurling before us. It will be easy.

The Time Magazine has a new cover. Did you see it?

“What Trump dismissed as “locker-room banter”–“I moved on her like a bitch … Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything”–gave Jan. 21 its palette (pink), its signature attire (the pussy hat) and its rules of engagement.”



How clever!

What began as a March has turned into a full-scale movement.

Listen UP!

But what now?