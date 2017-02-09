Nat Geo’s Latest Film On Gender Features 9 Y.O. Transgender Girl

I have a friend from the LGBTQ community, Masoom Parmar. As an artist, he explores the reality of male love for another male through his works.

If you happen to catch one of his performances, don’t get uncomfortable with the idea of a man’s love for Lord Krishna. He reinterpreted a traditional erotic love poetry, Payyada. To him, it is an obvious expression of his understanding of love. If you sit down to talk with him, you will understand.

Understanding is the foundation of being inclusive and tolerant. Backstage, a few came up to thank him for opening a window for the queer to embrace them because a dialogue is powerful. And, the medium of art is most persuasive.

Here’s another attempt. National Geographic has debuted a powerful and evocative new film, Gender Revolution, that its producers hope will act as a resource for furthering public compassion and understanding.

“It’s hard to avoid hearing about some aspect of gender these days,” Couric said in a press release sent to The Huffington Post. “Every time you check your phone, turn on the TV or scan Twitter, there’s another story that’s challenging our preconceived notions of what gender is, how it’s determined and the impact these new definitions are having on society,” Couric added. “I set out on a journey to try to educate myself about a topic that young people are living with so effortlessly — and get to know the real people behind the headlines. Because the first step to inclusiveness and tolerance is understanding.”

Produced by Katie Couric, National Geographic and Wonder of World, Gender Revolution is a 2-hour documentary that takes Couric on a journey of self-education to understand the nuances of a life behind queer gender identities.

Gender is no longer a subject of speculations. People are opening up to bare their lives and invite others to walk along to really understand that we are all equally valid and equally different. This film perhaps gives an additional perspective to our ignorant yet curious eyes.

“Gender Revolution” premiered on National Geographic on Feb. 6. Head here for more information.