Natalie Portman Reveals The Dirty Practice Of Hollywood In An Interview

Slowly and gradually Hollywood has started opening up about its dirty practices that surround the payment criteria.

A day ago, No Strings Attached star Natalie Portman opened up about the same.

We all know that females in Hollywood are paid less than their male co-stars, but we never knew how much until now.

In an interview with Marie Claire, the diva revealed a shocking fact. In No Strings Attached, a 2011 rom-com movie starring Portman and Ashton Kutcher, she said she was paid three times less than Ashton.

“I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

Here, we are only talking about Hollywood, but the issue that women are still underpaid than men in almost every profession is of vital importance.

“Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar. In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar,” Portman added.

We admire Natalie for opening up about this shocking revelation. We hope the day of complete equality in all profession would soon arrive.