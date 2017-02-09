Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Mehendi & Sangeet Pictures Are Simply ‘Awedorable’

We love weddings that happen in Rajasthan!

They are so flamboyant, royal and traditional that they’ll make you want to consider your mom’s proposal of tying the knot for real.

Well, the wedding season has just begun and you might get some tips from the actors’ functions. Neil Nitin Mukesh is all set to tie the knot with Rukmini Sahay at a destination wedding in Udaipur today.

The mehendi and sangeet ceremonies took place on February 8, and we can’t take our eyes off from these love-full pictures!

And there’s more coming up since the reception will take place in Mumbai on February 17, and with a star-studded guest list, we can expect the flashy camera moments.