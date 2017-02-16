This New Study Reveals That Having Babies After 35 Could Actually Be Healthier For You & Your Baby

If you’ve recently been married and the entire family is pestering you to already reproduce. Show them this article.

Let’s put all the “Khushkhabri kab suna rahe ho?” to a rest with this bomb that you can blast at home right frickin’ now. Use all the protection you want peeps! *wink*

This research revealed that the children who are born to women who delay pregnancy until the age of 35 are more likely to be healthy, smarter, heck better educated & get better jobs in life.

The International Journal of Epidemiology has published the study that also says that the intelligence of the children was compared from three different years (1958, 1970, 2001).

And you’ll be surprised to know that the results were the complete opposite of the way they are today.

It was later analytically concluded that the difference was due to a simple reason: position difference in the lives of the mothers. For example, women who opt for later pregnancies are more educated, have serious careers and aren’t likely to smoke during their pregnancy.

“This study is the first to look at how the cognitive abilities of children born to older mothers have changed over time and what might be responsible for this shift,” the lead author of the study Alice Goisis from the London School of Economics, said.

Sounds to be a good news for women who don’t want to be moms yet, and were almost not prepared to bear children just yet.

Well, they say that the biological clock is a bitch. This time around, it has proved to be very much in line with what you had wanted, woman.

However, it is also said that if you opt for late pregnancy in life, there are some precautions that you must take. There are many celebrities, for example, who have opted for late pregnancy, and their babies are extremely healthy.