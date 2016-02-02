New Trend Alert: Sexy Lingerie For Men. (Errr…what?)

Lingerie stores are nothing short of a colorful wonderland, where bras and panties of different candy colors adorn every nook and corner of the shop. Lace, frills, ribbons, and what not help a woman become her feminine best. But what about men?

Men get to wear their usual boxers or briefs in those plain old boring colors. Grey, White or Black. Not fair, right?

As a “messiah” for men, an Australian lingerie brand HommeMystere has taken upon themselves the heavy responsibility of changing the male underpants scenario worldwide.

Homme Mystere’s brain-heads have come up with *drum-roll* exclusive lingerie for men! Well, they deserve to feel special too, right? (Um..okay?)

“A growing number of guys are discovering the comfort of lightweight lingerie style underwear,” HommeMystere’s website reads.

“HommeMystere understand that you want quality undergarments made with care, attention to detail and fits the male body perfectly.”

“Comfortable men’s panties that really do fit, feel great and look sensational.”

HommeMystere says they are not concerned if their customers are “gay, straight, vegetarian, republican, Anglican, martian or any other persuasion,” they just want to provide the option of luxury underwear to all men.

So, yes. Men would be seen wearing garters, lacy bras, satin panties, etc. (All there is left to do now is hand men a breast pump as well!)

“I think bras are just something they like the feel of,” said Brent Krause, the owner of the brand.

“I don’t know whether it’s the tightness around the chest or what it is, but it’s definitely the feeling that they’re after.”

Well, I don’t know about you, but if my man crawls into our bed wearing some of their “sexy” lingerie at night, he will find his arse on the couch instead.

Some things should be left reserved for women only. Not everyone can work it like we do! #GenderBiased

Source: Huffington Post