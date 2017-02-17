Nidhi Goyal Got On Bad Girl Stage To Talk About Her Life As A Disabled Woman

Comedy is seen as a genre for everyone. For some reason, we tend to believe that anyone who is disabled is always suffering.

Only if a disabled person had ever spoken to us about it! Sigh!

Oh yeah, you know why I write this story. There’s a simple reason. There happens to be someone who wants to tell each one of us that humor is not just for the ones with two legs, two arms and a pair of eyes.

We’re all fans of Aditi Mittal, right? Well, things get better when one person of wit meets another. Nidhi Goyal, the Program Director with Sexuality and Disability is a woman bringing down Taboos that we have about disabled people.

She released a series called Bad Girls, Aditi Mittal stepped down to let Nidhi take over. And, yes, Nidhi knows JUST how to use this platform!

“I’m blind and so is love. Get over it.”

“Once I was walking in a wedding with my mom when a lovely aunty came up to her and asked, “Oh, is she your daughter?” My mother answered by saying, “yes, she’s my daughter.”

“She has some problem?”

You know people are very polite, they don’t ask you if you’re disabled.

So they come up to me and say “Do you have a problem?”

And, I say, no, do you?”

“When you have a disability, people tend to think that getting through life is the only concern you have, meeting the bare minimum is seen as the most we could want out of life. Our sexuality and needs as individuals is overlooked.” Nidhi Goyal said to ScoopWhoop.