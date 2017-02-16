Nirbhaya’s Parents Request The Mayor To Use Her Original Name For The Museum

I wonder why we hide the name of the victim while talking about the crime!

Who are we actually ashamed of? Why do the victims have to hide their identity despite not doing anything wrong?

Raising similar concerns, parents of December 16 gangrape victim requested civic authorities to affix their daughter’s real name to the Nirbhaya Science Museum in Delhi.

They feel that this move will send out a strong message on women safety.

To officially discuss the matter, Jyoti’s parents Badri Nath Singh and Asha Devi spoke to the South Delhi Mayor Shyam Sharma at the Civic Centre and submitted a letter to him.

Shyam Sharma informed that he will “look into their request and take possible action seeking to remove legal hurdle if any.”

Paying tribute to the 23-year old physiotherapy intern, a science museum in RK Puram was prefixed with the name ‘Nirbahaya.’

“Why should we hide our daughter’s name? My daughter was not at fault. And, by hiding crimes, we only allow more crimes to take place. Has the society become safer for women after the gory incident that shook the conscience of the nation? It is perpetrators who should hide their names. We are proud of our daughter.

She got immortalised as ‘Nirbhaya’ but we also want the society to know the girl we raised, before she was violated by a few devilish men. Memories are painful but her name will serve as a reminder to the society to never let such things recur,” Singh told PTI.

During the meeting, Sharma also told them that a board carrying ‘Nirbhaya’ in the museum’s name, has been installed since the beginning and thus the corporation has ensured that it makes the place a useful center of learning.

“Young girls and boys and grown-up men and women visit this museum. Her name will remind women of their condition in the country and men will perhaps, become more conscientious, which will lead to a better society,” Singh said.

“I do not know if there are any legal complications involved in putting the real name, but we are fine with it. Later, we would also like to have her photograph put up there. We are not ashamed, criminals should be,” he said.