NYFW Models Demand Diversity To Trump The Ramp

The trendsetters are here! Lakme Fashion Week 2017 is now open.

Day 1 saw Mallika Dua walk the ramp for designer Shahni Himanshu in Mumbai and passively champion for the body inclusivity. Bravo!

Head now to New York.

43 models have written an open letter and an accompanying petition demanding diversity and safe health practices at New York Fashion Week scheduled later this month. As of Wednesday morning, over 1,000 other industry insiders and members of the public have signed it.

Published in partnership with the National Eating Disorders Association and the industry advocacy group Model Alliance, the call is on designers to prioritize diversity.

“Diversity of race, size, age, and gender status, and we hope to see diversity within and across all of those categories”, is what the authors say they are looking for.

The letter also reveals the harsher realities of life of a model: unhealthy weight control practices are a serious problem in the industry. Too often, models are being pressured to jeopardize their health and safety as a prerequisite for employment.

“I remember being afraid of going into my agency to grab comp cards during the hectic casting season ― afraid my hips would be too big, or that the steps I’d been advised to take in restricting my development would have shown up on my skin overnight,” as told to The Huffington Post.

The world pays attention to the ladies who walk the ramp. These high fashion runways need to own responsibility for the definitions they apply to beauty.

What a time to pick up this issue. USA is in crisis.

How better then to signal that our strength lies in diversity?

Embrace. And redefine who you choose to walk with.