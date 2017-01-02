Olympian Krishna Poonia Smacked Down The Drunk Eve-Teasers Like A Boss

Indian Discus Thrower Krishna Poonia was recently on her way to a tournament in Churu District’s Sadanpur, and that’s when the Delhi CWG (2010) winner saw two 15-year-old girls being harassed by three drunk men on a bike.

Krishna told JWB, “The girls were shivering, and extremely scared. I immediately got out of my car and ran towards the girls. Two of the three men escaped, even through the closed railway crossing, and I managed to get hold of the third one. Then I did what had to be done.”

A dhishoom here and a dhishoom there sure gave the culprit the swollen face he deserved. Krishna added that she was worried the little girls would be forbidden to move out of their homes.

“In most villages, even today, it is assumed that if a girl is eve-teased, molested or even raped, it is her own fault. In short, victim blaming is persistent.”

The police station was two minutes away from the crime scene, and yet after she called the police twice, did they come and acknowledge the situation.

The culprit defended himself by saying, “I didn’t grope her! I just touched…” and that’s when Krishna interrupted with a slap and said, “How dare you even touch her?”

Later, Krishna explained to the parents that the little girls were not at fault. She communicated to the families why the freedom of the little girls should not have been compromised.

Krishna has recently joined politics with an intention of empowering women, girls, the welfare of children in Rajasthan, as well as keeping a check on crime. Well, Krishna, I don’t know about Politics, but your brave action is definitely a slap in the face of criminals around the world. Literally.

How inspiring! Know why self-defence is important, ladies?