On Valentine’s Day, These Sexual Assault Survivors Wrote Love Letters To Themselves

Most of us spend our Valentine’s day with roses, gifts or maybe bouquets. There are many who cringe even at the name of love. Why?

These 9 sexual assault survivors decided that it was enough! It was time for them to accept themselves because self-love is not supposed to be difficult.

“On a holiday that for many of us is an anniversary of violence I want to publicly celebrate rape survivors who go on living even after being treated by our perpetrators and society as less than human,” Ikeda wrote on Instagram.

She added: “When we live in a culture of violence, one of the most radical things we can do is love ourselves. That love is what will make it impossible to stop fighting for each other. Make it impossible to give up on ourselves.”

“The victim-blaming culture of our society is a barrier to women being able to recover from the trauma of sexual violence – but this project is giving them a space and platform to express themselves. Taking part in this project could be an important step forward for many survivors.”

