Once Homeless & Dependent, These Women Have A Turnover Of 2 Crores Per Year

They lost their homes to the Ranthambore National Park but owing to some stellar planning, support, and tenacity, these women who live adjacent to the park have a yearly turnover of Rs. 2 crores, today.

Back in the year 1989, when the park was created, many families that lived in the adjacent villages of Sherpur and Khilchipur had to be resettled.

They had to leave their homes at the time when women in the families were not self-sufficient and had to heavily depend on men who were the sole breadwinners of their family.

Laila Tyabji, the founder of Delhi-based NGO Dastkar, which teaches women artisans to convert their traditional skills of making handicrafts into a profession, felt the need to empower these women when she visited the villages in the last lap of the 1980s.

Fast forward to present day and in these 27 years, the Dastkar initiative in Ranthambore has grown to incredible proportions, making the women not only financially independent but also well-off.

The initiative currently encompasses over 300 women from five villages in Rajasthan in three districts of the desert state.

From beautiful handbags made with Rajasthani designs to other handicrafts which have good value for International tourists, there are a few other initiatives spearheaded by women in our country that can match the exuberance of Dastkar in Ranthambore.

The very first batch of goods which were sold in the year 1989 fetched an amount of Rs. 67,000 which has currently increased to Rs. 2 crores per annum.

One of the popular products from Dastkar Ranthambore is tiger motifs which apart from being very popular among the tourists is also the Logo of the organization.

This success story is a testimony to the fact that if women are given an opportunity to work independently, they can be at the helm of any business. It’s about time that the success of Dastkar Ranthambore is emulated in other parts of the country as well.