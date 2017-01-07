One Sentence Of A Job Description Revealed The ‘Sexism’ That Runs In This Office

Imagine, you’re looking for a job, and you get to read THIS in your job description.

Received this JD from PEPPERFRY. Check point #9 in ‘you need to be’. Can it get anymore sexist than this? Cc @uni_con1 @Pepperfry pic.twitter.com/u7sCwfoea1 — Akshay Gautam (@aks_hai) January 4, 2017

How many of you face sexism at work place? Apparently, Pepperfry responded, “This was a totally unintended and inadvertent oversight. It’s been corrected now. Was not our intention to hurt any feelings. We respect all talent, without any conditions.”

Well, we applaud Akshay Gautam for sharing the job description with the rest of us. Share if you’ve experienced any such situations with u in the comments below.