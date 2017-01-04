Our Puppiness Soccer Has Been Adopted! His Three Siblings Are Still Looking For A Home.

The clock had struck 12. It was noon, and the puppies were hungry. We went downstairs with a few bowls and milk. Soccer was going to get adopted today.

He was probably just minding his own business, sniffing himself, trying to catch his tail, and falling down eventually when he didn’t even know that he was going to get a beautiful home today.

Harshita (14) and Vanshika (22) are not first-time parents. They have two cats, seven kittens, a baby calf, and three puppies. Aww, our adorable Soccer was going to get many puppy and kitten friends!

All their animals live in harmony with each other. And, that’s how we were certain that Soccer was in safe hands!

JWB: Do you have a different name for Soccer?

H&V: We want to call him Batman!

JWB: How do you ensure that the animals stay disciplined?

H&V: We don’t really have to do anything. They are self-disciplined. Our pets never fight with one another, eat their own food, and we’re proud of them!

JWB: Tell us about the fun you intend to have with Batman?

H&V: One thing’s for sure. He’ll never be left alone. We will end up taking him wherever we go. And anyway, he’ll have some great company at home.

Ladyboss Ana was convinced, and she felt like she was letting her daughter go.

Dr. Sudhir was probably thinking:

I HATE TEARS, PUSHPA!

Our puppies, Buttercup, Dandy and Bird-ass are still waiting for their new homes!

If you’re in Jaipur and think you can give a home to one or more puppies, call us at +91-9950048885. Or, write to us at contactjaipurwomenblog@gmail.com.