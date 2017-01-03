Parents! It’s Time For You To Tell Your Kids: “Kuch Seekho Shahid Kapoor Se”

Shahid and Mira Kapoor’s recent appearance at Koffee with Karan has left us with a sweet taste. Especially for someone like me, who’s long been in love with Shahid Kapoor. Yes, ever since Ishq Vishk.

The two seem to share a chemistry, that we rarely get to see in the couples of Bollywood. While Mira & Shahid both told the story as to how lovestruck they are, Karan made sure he got their relationship secrets out.

I love how adorable Shahid is. He effortlessly talked about how he’d gotten lonely in his early thirties and yet couldn’t find a companion that he could be compatible with. And that’s when his family offered to find a suitable match for him.

That’s how Mira happened.

Arranged marriage rooters, this is your cue.

Shahid thinks that arranged marriages are much better than love marriages in the long run. And why?

“I am a big supporter of arranged marriages. It’s simple, really. You start with zero expectations and once you hit it off, every day is better than the previous one and all the highs come in the course of marriage. In romantic relationships, you reach the peak of your romance before marriage. And then you are left thinking where all the love went and why everything has become so mundane. So I feel the graph in an arranged marriage is better in the long term.”

Do you agree, world?