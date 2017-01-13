Philippines Takes A Bold Step Towards Reproductive Rights

A big step was taken by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte when he made an announcement that has changed the Philippine history of reproductive rights.

President passed legislation which will offer free contraception, reproductive services to millions of women, regardless of economic standing and everything they need for family planning at no cost.

When the Philippine Government passed the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Act of 2012, it wasn’t a huge success. Even when it offered contraception, birth control, sexual education and more, the continued delays made it impossible to fully implement it. Later in 2014, the court ruled the act as “unconstitutional” and closed down most of its provisions.

Realizing the need for sex education and contraception, President Rodrigo said that he “recognizes the right of Filipinos to decide freely and responsibly on their desired number and spacing of children” and passed the legislation.

A study of the year 2013 by Philippine National Demographic and Health Survey, shows that 6 million Filipinas, including 2 million living in poverty, don’t have access to contraception. President has ordered the various health and education departments, to begin with implementing the initiative. This legislation is to be fully implemented by 2018.

“There is a plan in the next six months for local governments to go out in the field, to do house-to-house visits, identify those in need of family planning, (and work) with all these agencies,” National Economic and Development Authority Director General Ernesto Pernia told CNN.

This reproductive rights legislation is one of the boldest step taken by a Catholic nation. It is all set to make a difference in one of the most conservative society in the world.