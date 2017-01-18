Photographer Briana Blasko Travels India To Capture The Dance Of The Weave

In our busy lives, we often fail to recognize and acknowledge the processes and the people behind the things we are habituated to having around. It is a pattern Briana Blasko hopes to break. She is the photographer behind the book Dance of the Weave.



The book which captures the connections between dancers and handloom textiles, goes “beyond the warp”, showcasing the mastery and skill behind India’s textile heritage traditions. For this lovely endeavour, Briana Blasko has collaborated with Nest, a nonprofit that supports craftspeople in using their hands and heritage to generate economic opportunities.

To bring the idea to fruition, Blasko spent days in the rainstorms in Andhra Pradesh during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. An article that appeared on Vogue shared her story. She photographed the ikat weavers of Ereena in Koyyalagudem and Puttapaka, and the master craftsmen and women at Bina and Kesav Rao’s natural dye farm, CreativeBee.

“Returning to AP to photograph weavers and the making of the colour yellow was an absolute joy. I continue to be inspired by the work of Nest, as well as the artisans. I am in awe of how graciously the weavers and craftspeople open up their homes and workspaces to share their mastery with all of us,” says Blasko.

What you wear over your body has been through an exciting journey of starting as a single thread, moving through needles and twisting around other threads to be weaved into a beautiful piece of cloth; the result of a craftsman’s imagination.

Nest is engaged in powerful initiative bringing forward the voices and the presence of the little masters of India.

Pay attention.