Photographer Jay Weinstein Asked Us To Smile And We Obeyed Like The Rest Of India

When I notice that a camera is to me (by a non-creepy person), my first instinct is obviously to look good and smile. What would you do if a stranger asked you to smile? Photographer Jay Weinstein took up the project and experimented it on people around India.

He called this project, ‘So I Asked Them To Smile‘ and boy, is he doing an amazing job!

So when I contacted Jay, he was traveling but he gladly agreed to speak to us on Facebook chat and here is everything we got out of him:

When and how did your fascination with India emerge?

Well, I moved to India when I was three, so I think of India as a part of my identity. Like all things that one is too close to, I may not have appreciated it as much as I could. My camera changed that. A camera teaches one to see more. Look for more. Explore more.

Who is the one person in your family that smiles the most?

Probably me.

What place in India is the most smiling place?

That’s a tough one. From my recollection, and amongst the places featured so far, I would say Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh would have to be close.

Tell us a story behind one of the smiles

I was on the way to Barshana in Uttar Pradesh, and the sun was rising. My photographer friend saw a well near the road with all the colorful village ladies heading over. We stopped.

Though a little sleepy, they animatedly chatted away in that familiar village way. They didn’t seem to mind at all that we were photographing them. Then one single man showed up, the only man at the well.

He looked to be in his late 50s and began staring at me. I was a little annoyed (no chai yet). So I pointed my camera at him.

His back instantly straightened, his arms became rods, and his face dropped all emotions. It was like he took a deep breath, held it, and did what I can only describe as an intensely focused blank face while standing at attention.

So I asked him to smile.

There appeared a smile on his lips and light in his eye. He changed so dramatically and instantly that it made me smile. Different person!

It is one of my favorite posts.

Very often patriarchy tells women to fake happiness and smile through the pain. What message do you have for them?

I am unqualified to have any message. You are all amazing, and I don’t think I am capable of fully understanding the male-dominated society from the female perspective, let alone give you any worthwhile advice. All of you should answer this one… So, should I fake happiness and smile through the pain?!

A rhetoric question from Jay’s end. A little food for thought, eh?

One memory that puts a smile on your face?

Walking down the organized chaos that are most streets in India. It’s more like dancing than walking. I am in Australia at the moment. The memory probably won’t put a smile on my face when I return; I will be too busy covering my ears! I have clearly edited out the honking horns from the memory!

Mona Lisa’s smile is a mystery. What is behind that mystery in your opinion?

She was probably trying to finish her meal while posing for the master.

What’s your favorite Hindi word?

My favorite word is not actually Hindi, it is Brajbasa, and it is ‘Aaygo?’.

When I show the image I have just shot, I ask, ‘Aaygo?’ (did I get it?). If they say ‘Aaygo!’, then they liked the image and are happy for me to continue with them, and if they say ‘Na Aayo!’ then they didn’t like it, and I now have tacit permission to continue photographing them. Win-Win. Works like a charm and they also feel more a part of the process.

Jay Weinstein, people! Our very own Desi Videsi!

How do people respond to you when you ask them to smile?

Overwhelmingly people are awesome. Some smiles are hampered by having a camera pointing at them. That’s actually the real challenge.

Do you take pictures in a single take or more?

In a project like this it is more important to make an image that they and I will be proud of, then any illusion of truly candid work. So though I try to change the situation and environment as little as possible, I will make as many images as I think are needed. I am always happy to retake, or even delete them if they are not happy.

Have you found a smile that did not belong to people? (Animals or anything non-living)

I tried with some goats in Varanasi; it turns our goats don’t smile on command… who would have thought?!

Not gonna lie. I laughed. You have an amazing sense of humor.

Any other project that you’re looking forward to?

Well, I am actively traveling and photographing at the moment, currently in Australia, and planning to head towards the mountains of India on my return.

I have a couple of beginner-intermediary North-Indian photography tours that I will facilitate. One is coming up in November 2016 and then February 2017. All are with the lovely people at Touch of Spirit Tours.

I am also developing intimate and customizable India adventures. Trips will be flexible, lots of walking and mingling with people and the culture, seeking to find the sweet spot between planned and unplanned. That seems to be where the magic lives. India is great like that. It will take a little longer to set up, but I am very excited about that project.

I also work closely with The Sacred India Gallery in Perth, Australia. They commission me to document different sacred towns in India as well as present my images to their members. My next presentation is on August 13th, 2016 in Perth.

We’ve seen many simple and common people in your pictures. How long does it take for them to smile?

A few minutes probably. I talk to people first and quickly build a trust that allows for a genuine smile. Most people are a second away from smiling; I may have to remind them of that. In India, I also have to get them to ignore the other people gathering around and telling them what to do. Everyone’s an expert!

How is a child’s smile different from that of an adult’s?

Children don’t seem to take being judged to heart and don’t care who is watching. Their smiles are pure and magical. It is also just easier and much more frequent for them.

Adults are taught to smile less. To cover emotions. So as heartwarming as a child’s smile is, I appreciate an adult smile more because it feels like it has survived life!

What person have you reserved your romantic smiles for?

No one person at the moment. So maybe the plural would be more appropriate.

Lastly, One life lesson you’ve learned from photography?

The fact that we respond to a smile the same way proves that we are all more similar than we were told. A smile is understood and responded to regardless of gender, age, color, religion, nationality, language or income. I am not saying we should or have to smile.

P.S. If you want to see his work, you can follow his Facebook page, ‘So I Asked Them To Smile.’

Photo Source: Jay Weinstein