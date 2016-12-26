PHOTOS: Artist Makes Mermaids Swim In An Ocean Made Of 10,000 Plastic Bottles

Montreal-based photographer Benjamin Von Wong made some serious effort to raise awareness about water pollution. He arranged about 10,000 plastic waste bottles in the form of an ocean and asked models to pose as if swimming in the colossal water body. He remembers, “ …a small army of volunteers came to help de-label, uncap, and clean our 10,000 bottles.”

Have a look at his project ‘Mermaids Hate Plastic’ that beautifully displays the environmental issue.

Benjamin says, “If the average American uses 167 plastic bottles a year, in 60 years they will have used 10,000 plastic bottles.”

Well, that’s sad. Let’s share his work to support him spread the word. Benjamin says, “Change happens when individuals come together to fight for something they believe in.”

