Priyanka Chopra’s Wish Is Every Girl’s Dream, Too!

Leave the top actors ranking list; Priyanka Chopra is this gen’s Goddess.

Top Bollywood actress, exotic singer, American TV show protagonist and now the Hollywood debutant, Priyanka Chopra is winning the world like no one else.

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, she discussed her character in Baywatch and said,

“She’s a billionaire bitch on a beach wearing couture,”

And, then she added, “I want to be her.”

Well, isn’t that every girl’s dream.

The only difference is that Piggy Chops can be this girl, and we can just imagine it. *sulking*

And, remember when she said she wanted to be the next James Bond? Well, she has decided the name of her character as well, “She’d definitely have to be called Jane.”

She also talked about her love for eating chicken wings, pizza and burgers, her idea of a perfect weekend and much more.

And when asked on planning for future, her reply was a treasure!

“Man proposes, God disposes. Why waste my time?”

All hail, Priyanka!