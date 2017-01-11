Quora Discusses: Housewife Or Homemaker? JWB Makes Its Choice

Quora posed this question to me this morning, and I took a long hard look at it:

‘What is the difference between a homemaker and a housewife?’

Let me list out a few of the responses:

They are both euphemisms for an unemployed married woman. Both are of no use to society, and they contribute nothing to the economy.

Housewife is an old fashioned term that puts women down to being nothing but ‘wives’ of somebody, and that way it takes away their identity, by defining them as the wife of their husband.

Is that me? Not long ago, I read an article following which I began referring to my mother as a homemaker and not a housewife. It sounds more polite and respectful, the article said. I remember being chided by a friend for believing that the title I choose to confer upon my 54 y.o. Mother made a difference to her. The words I chose spoke more of me than my mother.

3 years down the lane, the table has turned. I stand next to her today not just as her daughter but a woman who is ‘married.’ And I say NO to these titles, thank you very much.

Wikipedia defines a housewife as a woman whose occupation is running or managing her family’s home—caring for her children; buying, cooking, and storing food and making clothes for the family—and who is not employed outside the home. I do all of this and much more with love, pride, and respect. But this does not define my life.

These are one of the million definitions a human body is caged into, irrespective of the gender. Living is an art of everyday social performance; be it as a student in a classroom, as an audience in a theater, a teacher, a wife or a husband, a mother or a daughter-in-law. Our roles have already been defined and put down in the ‘Life’s Manual’ that is handed out to us before embarking on our journeys. The space to maneuver is limited.

And this performance pressure has seeped into every aspect of life. At a workshop some time ago, we explored the idea of gendered bodies on stage; how a performing male and a female body are subjected to different treatments and visual perceptions. Ask a body to be masculine/feminine and the resulting approach is the same every single time: tough, strong men and petite, beautiful looking women.

On stage and in life, years of conditioning have shaped our bodies/minds into puppets in the hands of a director whose whereabouts are unknown.

Talking of labels, I am reminded of another friend who refuses to be called a dancer (that’s who she is professionaly) because to her that limits the scope of her life possibilities.

We together read Stephen Fry once, “Oscar Wilde said that if you know what you want to be, then you inevitably become it – that is your punishment, but if you never know, then you can be anything. There is truth to that . We are not nouns, we are verbs. I am not a thing – an actor, a writer – I am a person who does things – I write, I act – and I never know what I am going to do next. I think you can be imprisoned if you think of yourself as a noun.”

Don’t be a chef, a painter, a lover, a manager, a traveler. Be YOU and do all of these things you love, today and always.

To already know what you will be doing for the remainder of your life, chokes the hopes and dreams one nurtures since being a child. Every day offers a new chance at discovering something new, learning something new and BEING something new. Marriage does not have to change that. I know my mother would love to get on a cycle and meander through unknown alleyways. What stops her?

Do away with the labels. Housewife or a homemaker? These titles, just like names, help others identify what and who you are, but it does not have to be your identity.

“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose

By any other name would smell as sweet.”

I understand you, Shakespeare.

Lets us now time travel a century back to understand more: